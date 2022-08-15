The Texas Repertory Theatre Presents Nobel Prize Winner BETRAYAL, September 16

The Texas Repertory Theatre continues its 2022 Season at the historic Charles Bender Performing Arts Center with Harold Pinter's classic Nobel Prize winning play Betrayal. This new production features Houston theatre veterans Travis and Katrina Ammons as well as Texas Rep Artistic Director Steven Fenley, under the direction of Houston theatre icon Ed Muth, who also directed this season's acclaimed production of Educating Rita. Betrayal will open September 16th and run weekends through September 25th.

A sharp and incisive look into the nature of relationships, Harold Pinter's Betrayal bristles with poetic precision, rich humor and extraordinary emotional force. This Nobel Prize winning play illuminates a triangle that begins when long time lovers Jerry and Emma meet after her marriage to her husband Robert dissolves, and then backtracks all the way to when their affair first began. As the years spin backwards, a complex web of secrets about the trio emerges and calls into question the nature of their intimacy -- as friends, as partners, and as spouses. A play about love, lust, and time, Betrayal poetically explores the fascinating rift between memory and reality.

Betrayal will play Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays September 16th through September 25th. For Tickets or more information, log onto www.texasreptheatre.com.