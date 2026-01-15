 tracker
My Shows
News on your favorite shows, specials & more!
Home For You Chat My Shows (beta) Register/Login Games Grosses

Winners Announced For The 2025 BroadwayWorld Houston Awards

See who audiences selected as their favorites last season!

By: Jan. 15, 2026
Click Here for More on BWW Regional Awards
Winners Announced For The 2025 BroadwayWorld Houston Awards Image

Winners have been announced for the 2025 BroadwayWorld Houston Awards! 

The 2025 Regional Awards honor regional productions, touring shows, and more which had their first performance between October 1, 2024 through September 30, 2025. This year the BroadwayWorld Regional Awards were bigger and better than ever, including over 100 cities across America, Canada, Central and South America, Europe, and Asia!

Want to be notified when nominations open for next year? Sign up for our newsletters here.

2025 BroadwayWorld Houston Award Winners

Best Cabaret/Concert/Solo Performance
April Wheat - THE RHYTHM OF LIFE: A CABARET IN COLOR - Fade To Black Festival/The Garden Theatre

Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical
Keith Herrmann - ROCK OF AGES - Standing Ovation Theatre

Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical
Heika DeHart - THE LITTLE MERMAID - Class Act Productions

Best Dance Production
BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - Class Act Productions

Best Direction Of A Musical
Eric Domuret - BRIGHT STAR - Spark Theater

Best Direction Of A Play
Christopher Lowe - STRANGERS ON A TRAIN - Standing Ovation Theatre

Best Ensemble
ROCK OF AGES - Standing Ovation Theatre

Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical
Kaira Jackson - ROCK OF AGES - Standing Ovation Theatre

Best Music Direction & Orchestra Performance
Whitney Wyatt - ROCK OF AGES - Standing Ovation Theatre

Best Musical
ROCK OF AGES - Standing Ovation Theatre

Best New Play Or Musical
EVERYTHING RISES - University of Houston

Best Performer In A Musical
Peyton Kargel - SWEENEY TODD - Lonestar College North Harris

Best Performer In A Play
Jarrod Keeling - STRANGERS ON A TRAIN - Standing Ovation Theatre

Best Play
FENCES - Baytown Little Theater

Best Production of an Opera
LA BOHEME - Houston Grand Opera

Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical
Chris Lowe - ROCK OF AGES - Standing Ovation Theatre

Best Sound Design Of A Play Or Musical
Kaira Jackson & Vanessa Pearson - ROCK OF AGES - Standing Ovation Theatre

Best Supporting Performer In A Musical
Garrett Simonton - BRIGHT STAR - Spark Theater

Best Supporting Performer In A Play
Tipville USA - FENCES - Baytown Little Theater

Best Theatre For Young Audiences Production
ANNIE - Stageworks Theatre

Favorite Local Theatre
Standing Ovation Theatre

Winners can download graphics here.


Need more Houston Theatre News in your life?
Sign up for all the news on the Winter season, discounts & more...


Videos