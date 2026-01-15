Winners Announced For The 2025 BroadwayWorld Houston Awards

See who audiences selected as their favorites last season!
Winners have been announced for the 2025 BroadwayWorld Houston Awards!
The 2025 Regional Awards honor regional productions, touring shows, and more which had their first performance between October 1, 2024 through September 30, 2025. This year the BroadwayWorld Regional Awards were bigger and better than ever, including over 100 cities across America, Canada, Central and South America, Europe, and Asia!
Best Cabaret/Concert/Solo Performance
April Wheat - THE RHYTHM OF LIFE: A CABARET IN COLOR - Fade To Black Festival/The Garden Theatre
Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical
Keith Herrmann - ROCK OF AGES - Standing Ovation Theatre
Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical
Heika DeHart - THE LITTLE MERMAID - Class Act Productions
Best Dance Production
BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - Class Act Productions
Best Direction Of A Musical
Eric Domuret - BRIGHT STAR - Spark Theater
Best Direction Of A Play
Christopher Lowe - STRANGERS ON A TRAIN - Standing Ovation Theatre
Best Ensemble
ROCK OF AGES - Standing Ovation Theatre
Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical
Kaira Jackson - ROCK OF AGES - Standing Ovation Theatre
Best Music Direction & Orchestra Performance
Whitney Wyatt - ROCK OF AGES - Standing Ovation Theatre
Best Musical
ROCK OF AGES - Standing Ovation Theatre
Best New Play Or Musical
EVERYTHING RISES - University of Houston
Best Performer In A Musical
Peyton Kargel - SWEENEY TODD - Lonestar College North Harris
Best Performer In A Play
Jarrod Keeling - STRANGERS ON A TRAIN - Standing Ovation Theatre
Best Play
FENCES - Baytown Little Theater
Best Production of an Opera
LA BOHEME - Houston Grand Opera
Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical
Chris Lowe - ROCK OF AGES - Standing Ovation Theatre
Best Sound Design Of A Play Or Musical
Kaira Jackson & Vanessa Pearson - ROCK OF AGES - Standing Ovation Theatre
Best Supporting Performer In A Musical
Garrett Simonton - BRIGHT STAR - Spark Theater
Best Supporting Performer In A Play
Tipville USA - FENCES - Baytown Little Theater
Best Theatre For Young Audiences Production
ANNIE - Stageworks Theatre
Favorite Local Theatre
Standing Ovation Theatre
