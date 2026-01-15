Winners Announced For The 2025 BroadwayWorld Houston Awards

Click Here for More on BWW Regional Awards

Winners have been announced for the 2025 BroadwayWorld Houston Awards!

The 2025 Regional Awards honor regional productions, touring shows, and more which had their first performance between October 1, 2024 through September 30, 2025. This year the BroadwayWorld Regional Awards were bigger and better than ever, including over 100 cities across America, Canada, Central and South America, Europe, and Asia!

2025 BroadwayWorld Houston Award Winners

Best Cabaret/Concert/Solo Performance

April Wheat - THE RHYTHM OF LIFE: A CABARET IN COLOR - Fade To Black Festival/The Garden Theatre



Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical

Keith Herrmann - ROCK OF AGES - Standing Ovation Theatre



Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical

Heika DeHart - THE LITTLE MERMAID - Class Act Productions



Best Dance Production

BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - Class Act Productions



Best Direction Of A Musical

Eric Domuret - BRIGHT STAR - Spark Theater



Best Direction Of A Play

Christopher Lowe - STRANGERS ON A TRAIN - Standing Ovation Theatre



Best Ensemble

ROCK OF AGES - Standing Ovation Theatre



Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical

Kaira Jackson - ROCK OF AGES - Standing Ovation Theatre



Best Music Direction & Orchestra Performance

Whitney Wyatt - ROCK OF AGES - Standing Ovation Theatre



Best Musical

ROCK OF AGES - Standing Ovation Theatre



Best New Play Or Musical

EVERYTHING RISES - University of Houston



Best Performer In A Musical

Peyton Kargel - SWEENEY TODD - Lonestar College North Harris



Best Performer In A Play

Jarrod Keeling - STRANGERS ON A TRAIN - Standing Ovation Theatre



Best Play

FENCES - Baytown Little Theater



Best Production of an Opera

LA BOHEME - Houston Grand Opera



Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical

Chris Lowe - ROCK OF AGES - Standing Ovation Theatre



Best Sound Design Of A Play Or Musical

Kaira Jackson & Vanessa Pearson - ROCK OF AGES - Standing Ovation Theatre



Best Supporting Performer In A Musical

Garrett Simonton - BRIGHT STAR - Spark Theater



Best Supporting Performer In A Play

Tipville USA - FENCES - Baytown Little Theater



Best Theatre For Young Audiences Production

ANNIE - Stageworks Theatre



Favorite Local Theatre

Standing Ovation Theatre

