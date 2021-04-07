The Landing Theatre Announces 2021 New American Voices Playwriting Festival

The Landing Theatre Company's 2021 New American Voices Playwrighting Festival is a national new play competition in its 10th year as a showcase for outstanding American playwrights.

This year the festival is presented digitally over two weekends, from April 24-May 2, and features readings of the top four winning new plays from over 355 blind submissions. A live talkback with the playwright, director and cast members will follow each reading in a Zoom discussion. Audiences will be able to participate through the chat feature.

This year the company has added an exciting new design feature. Design teams have been assigned to each play, tasked with creating real designs for an actual production of the play in a specific theatre within Houston. The four plays have been assigned the Alley's Neuhaus Theatre, Main Street Theater, Stages Smith Theatre, and Match Box 1, the largest of MATCH venues. After the live talkback, which will focus on the script, the audience will be invited to the design presentation where the designers will explain detailed plans for how the play might be presented on the assigned stage as a full production.

The final element of this year's NAV festival are two industry panel discussions with top figures on the national and local scene.

Registration opens April 15. All the events will be found on Eventbrite or on www.landingtheatre.org.