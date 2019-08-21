The Houston Symphony Celebrates Pearl Anniversary Of THE LITTLE MERMAID

The Houston Symphony closes out its 2019-2020 Bank of America Summer Sounds Series by celebrating the pearl (30 year) anniversary of The Little Mermaid, the animated masterpiece that launched the Disney Renaissance in 1989. The film comes to life on the big screen at Jones Hall this Labor Day weekend at 7:30 p.m. Aug. 31 and 2:30 p.m. Sept. 1.

This was the Disney Renaissance, a highpoint in Disney films that spanned a decade (1989-1999) and brought a Broadway style to classic fairy tales. The Little Mermaid, which premiered 30 years ago marking its pearl anniversary, features a score of much-loved songs, including "Kiss the Girl," "Part of Your World," and the Academy Award-winning "Under the Sea."

Guest conductor Jason Seber leads the Houston Symphony in a live performance of Alan Menken's Oscar and Grammy-winning score synchronized to the film as it plays on the big screen suspended above the orchestra. One of cinema's most beloved films and soundtracks with songs by Menken and lyricist Howard Ashman, The Little Mermaid is renowned as the first in a string of animated Disney masterpieces scored by Alan Menken that continued with Beauty and the Beast, Aladdin, Pocahontas, The Hunchback of Notre Dame, and Hercules.

The Little Mermaid-Film with Live Orchestra takes place at Jones Hall for the Performing Arts, 615 Louisiana Street, in Houston's Theater District. For tickets and information, please call 713.224.7575 or visit houstonsymphony.org. Tickets may also be purchased at the Houston Symphony Patron Services Center in Jones Hall (Monday-Saturday, 12-6 p.m.). All programs and artists are subject to change.





