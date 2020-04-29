The Hobby Center Releases Updates Regarding Covid-19 Response

Read an important message from The Hobby Center regarding resources for ticketholders throughout the Covid-19 pandemic response.

"The Hobby Center Foundation's top priority is ensuring our audiences enjoy meaningful and safe experiences with the arts as well as protecting the health and well-being of our patrons, touring artists, volunteers, and employees.

The Hobby Center administration staff and box office staff are working remotely through May 15.

To purchase Hamilton tickets and Broadway At The Hobby Center 20-21 season subscriptions, please visit BroadwayAtTheHobbyCenter.com.

To purchase TUTS 20-21 season subscriptions, please visit TUTS.com.

To purchase tickets to Je'Caryous Johnson's BAPS, please visit ticketmaster.com.

Tickets to all other events can be purchased at thehobbycenter.org. If you have any other questions, please email boxoffice@thehobbycenter.org and someone will respond to you as soon as possible.

Events taking place through the middle of May have either been postponed or cancelled. For an updated list of shows that are available, please visit thehobbycenter.org

We look forward to welcoming our loyal patrons back to the Hobby Center when we can safely proceed with regular operations."





Related Articles Shows View More Houston Stories

More Hot Stories For You