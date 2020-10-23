The Ensemble Theatre Announces BOLD Online Series: The Story Continues!

Click Here for More Articles on Shutdown Streaming

The Ensemble Theatre BOLD Online Series weekly program will post at noon every weekday.

The Ensemble Theatre adapts to the nation's new social distancing norms by launching The Ensemble Theatre BOLD Online Series: The Story Continues!

The Ensemble Theatre BOLD Online Series weekly program will post at Noon on each of the following days:

Mondays: (Message Mondays) will include weekly videos or chats with The Ensemble Theatre leadership and guest artists to share updates, personal stories, and words of encouragement for everyone.

Thursdays: (Throwback Theatre Moments) will be designated as a time to share slides and images from past theatre events, performances, and special moments in The Ensemble Theatre's history.

Fridays: (Family Fun Fridays) will feature workshops, artist performances from home, and streaming of some of the theatre's archived performances.

Updates will be shared via The Ensemble Theatre's website, email, and social media platforms.

