The Drama Squad Comes To Lawns All Over Houston

The Catastrophic Theatre is continuing to bring intimate live performances to the front lawns of Houstonians this spring! THE DRAMA SQUAD includes world premiere performances of original work created and performed by local artists including Afsaneh Aayani, Tabitha Bounds, Greg Cote, Tamarie Cooper, Juan Sebastian Cruz, Bryan Kaplún, Scott Lupton, Mara McGhee, Erin Rodgers, Alli Villines, Muhammad Khaerisman, and Abraham Zeus Zapata. DRAMA SQUAD bookings are available April 3rd through May 9th. Performances are Saturdays and Sundays at 1:00 PM and 4:00 PM and will take place at the ticket purchaser's location of choice, provided the space meets some basic requirements. DRAMA SQUAD performances will need to be booked at least three days in advance.

Tickets are on sale now and can be purchased at catastrophictheatre.com or by calling the Box Office at 713-522-2723.

Zooming through the empty Houston streets to a neighborhood near you it's THE DRAMA SQUAD! It's the year 2021 a global pandemic has forced live theatre into hibernation for the past year and the foreseeable future. A typical Saturday night at the theatre has been replaced with glitchy livestreams and flat recordings. Citizens are trying their best to adapt but nothing can replace the ritual of live theatre! Uncertain of the next time they will be able to enjoy the crackling energy between audience and artists, the people begin to despair...until...THE DRAMA SQUAD! This spring The Catastrophic Theatre will be dispatching troupes of fearless thespians to bring all-new, original work by Houston artists-right to your front lawn!

DRAMA SQUAD creators and performers have been divided into two dynamic teams, with each team performing completely different content. Audiences can book both teams to experience the full range of original DRAMA SQUAD pieces, which include puppetry, dance, magic, comedy, juggling and more! THE DRAMA SQUAD is a traveling variety show providing an extremely intimate and entertaining live theatrical experience for Houstonians.