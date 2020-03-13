The Alley Theatre Cancels All Performances and Events to Protect Patrons and Staff Against COVID-19

Following the recommendations of Mayor Sylvester Turner, The Alley Theatre has canceled all performances, events, camps, and classes through March 31, 2020 to help prevent the spread of COVID-19/coronavirus.

At this time, all scheduled events after March 31, 2020 are expected to take place as planned. The Alley Theatre will continue to monitor city recommendations and will inform patrons via email and social media if this changes.

The following options are available for patrons who have already purchased tickets to canceled performances. Patrons can also consider transferring their tickets to a donation to support the theatre during these uncertain times and we appreciate your consideration.

Donate the ticket(s). As a nonprofit arts organization, Alley Theatre relies on the audience we serve. By donating the tickets, patrons are providing vital support for theatre that inspires and enriches our community. Please consider donating the tickets back and receiving a donation receipt by calling the Box Office at 713.220.5700 or emailing boxoffice@alleytheatre.org.

Exchange the tickets to an upcoming performance. The Alley Theatre is happy to exchange the tickets for one of the many upcoming 2019-20 season performances, based on availability. Call the Box Office at 713.220.5700 or email boxoffice@alleytheatre.org to exchange the tickets.

Ask for a refund for any performances that are canceled by calling the Box Office at 713.220.5700 or emailing boxoffice@alleytheatre.org.

The Alley Theatre appreciates everyone's patience and understanding as the theatre navigates these unprecedented circumstances. Keeping the Alley's audience and staff safe is our priority. The Alley Theatre is evaluating the situation daily and is in regular contact with health professionals, city officials, and other arts companies. The Alley Theatre will keep you updated as circumstances evolve.





