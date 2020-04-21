Shutdown Streaming
Click Here for More Articles on Shutdown Streaming

Take Virtual Adult Tap Classes With Tap Happy

Article Pixel Apr. 21, 2020  
Take Virtual Adult Tap Classes With Tap Happy

KPRC has reported on the company offering virtual adult tap classes, Tap Happy.

Read the full story HERE.

"Most people do get their heart rate up and sweat," said Sara Draper, owner of Tap Happy. "But it's also really good for the brain because you're learning new combinations."

In-person classes are on pause, but there are mini-tutorials being posted to their Facebook page, and there are virtual classes available as well.

For more information visit: https://taphappy.wixsite.com/taphappydance



Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You

  • Join the BroadwayWorld Book Club with THE UNTOLD STORIES OF BROADWAY Vol. 1 and Discuss with Jennifer Ashley Tepper
  • Frist Art Museum Presents Its First Online Exhibition 'We Count: First-Time Voters'
  • 60 Movies to Stream Picked by BWW's Editors
  • Join the BroadwayWorld Book Club with THE UNTOLD STORIES OF BROADWAY Vol. 1 and Discuss with Jennifer Ashley Tepper