Take Virtual Adult Tap Classes With Tap Happy

KPRC has reported on the company offering virtual adult tap classes, Tap Happy.

"Most people do get their heart rate up and sweat," said Sara Draper, owner of Tap Happy. "But it's also really good for the brain because you're learning new combinations."

In-person classes are on pause, but there are mini-tutorials being posted to their Facebook page, and there are virtual classes available as well.

For more information visit: https://taphappy.wixsite.com/taphappydance





