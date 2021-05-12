TUTS Pushes ROCK OF AGES to October and Adds JERSEY BOYS to its 2021-22 Season

With increased optimism about a return to the stage this fall, Theatre Under The Stars announced updates to its 2021/22 Season today, as well as an official on-sale date for all upcoming musicals.

The season will now kick off with a brand new TUTS production of Broadway's Rock of Ages on Tuesday, Oct. 5 at the Hobby Center. Featuring the music of hit '80s bands including REO Speedwagon, Pat Benatar, Twisted Sister, Bon Jovi, Styx, and Journey, this musical comedy was nominated for five Tony Awards including Best Musical.

The pre-Broadway engagement of 1776, which once occupied the season's October slot, will not travel to Houston this fall due to delays in its New York opening. Instead, TUTS is rounding out the season with the North American tour of the hit Broadway show Jersey Boys. The behind-the-scenes musical biography chronicles the rise of Frankie Valli & the Four Seasons, featuring legendary top-ten hits such as "Sherry," "Big Girls Don't Cry," "Walk Like a Man," "Can't Take My Eyes Off You" and "December, 1963 (Oh What a Night)."

The remaining musicals in the season will run as previously scheduled.

"With increased access to vaccinations, we are feeling confident that we'll be able to launch our season this October," said Artistic Director Dan Knechtges. "We're also thrilled to offer Houston audiences the true-life musical phenomenon, Jersey Boys. This is a show we often get requests for, and we're excited to include it in this celebratory season."

Season ticket packages are now available for theatre fans who wish to attend three or more productions over the coming season. Tickets will go on sale to the general public on Monday, July 19.

The musicals included in the TUTS 2021/22 Season at the Hobby Center are:

Rock of Ages, Oct. 5 - 17

Sister Act, Nov. 2 - 14

Disney's The Little Mermaid, Dec. 7 - 24

South Pacific, Feb. 8 - 20, 2022

Come From Away (North American Tour), Mar. 22 - Apr. 3, 2022

Jersey Boys (North American Tour), May 10 - 22, 2022

Theatre Under The Stars was forced to cancel productions of Pure Country and Disney's Newsies in March of 2020, due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The launch of the season will be the first time the organization has been back on stage at the Hobby Center since March 1, 2020.

"Our incredible subscribers have hung in with us through so many ups and downs over the last year, and we cannot wait to bring them back to the theatre with this amazing season," said Knechtges.

To become a subscriber to the TUTS 2021/2022 Season, or to make a tax-deductible donation to the cherished Houston non-profit arts organization, visit TUTS.com.