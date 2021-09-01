THE WOMAN IN THE MIRROR to be Presented at MATCH, Midtown Arts & Theater Center Houston

The Woman in The Mirror is a new play based on Texas Radio Hall of Famer and entrepreneur Dayna Steele's 2016 book, Surviving Alzheimer's With Friends, Facebook and a Really Big Glass of Wine. Produced by Blue Squirrel Productions, the play will run from November 4th, 2021, until November 14th at MATCH, Midtown Arts & Theater Center Houston, located at 3400 Main Street, Houston, Texas 77002. The Woman In The Mirror cast will include Dayna Steele with Chris King.

In her best-selling memoir, Steele candidly chronicled her mother's journey with Alzheimer's on Facebook with unfiltered observations and dark humor. Now, audiences will be met with Steele's signature refreshing honesty laced with biting humor that stands testament to her personal strength and resiliency in the face of extraordinary and unexpected circumstances. This is a story about surviving Alzheimer's while keeping your humor and sanity intact.

When her mother, Fran Nicholson, was diagnosed with Alzheimer's in 2013, Steele began posting Facebook messages detailing the family's alarming and shocking struggles, which turned into a therapeutic support and information community encompassing thousands of followers.

As a continuation of her humor and raw emotion in navigating a heartbreaking Alzheimer's journey, The Woman in the Mirror is a living caregiver's manual for navigating the disease from diagnosis through the inevitable end, and it does so with love, laughter, wit and wine. Steele extends her compassion for helping families better understand critical issues associated with Alzheimer's care by incorporating interviews with experts in neurology, long-term care insurance, caregiving, documentation, elder care legal issues and assisted living.

"Throughout my mother's Alzheimer's journey, I needed to live, laugh, love, cry and even rage at the disease," said Steele. "Through this project, the audience is given permission to have those same fluctuating emotions and also to benefit from practical information and the insights offered by subject matter experts."

The Woman in the Mirror is written and directed for the stage by Marley Singletary and is co-produced by Steele, Singletary, and public relations professional Melissa Stevens, whose husband succumbed to Alzheimer's in 2010.

Each performance will be followed by a short Q&A session with Dayna and area Alzheimer's experts that may include a doctor, nurse, professional caregiver, elder law attorney, assisted living expert, and more. Dayna will also be signing books in the lobby after each the Q&A. The show runs 75 minutes with no intermission.

SHOW TIMES

November 4th: 8:00pm

November 5th: 8:00pm

November 6th: 2:00pm

November 6th: 8:00pm

November 7th: 2:00pm

November 9th: 8:00pm

November 10th: 8:00pm

November 11th: 8:00pm

November 12th: 8:00om

November 13th: 2:00pm

November 14th: 8:00pm

TICKETS ON SALE SEPTEMBER 1ST

https://matchouston.org/events/2021/woman-mirror

All seating: $35.00-$50.00

General Admission: $50.00

Students & Seniors: $35.00

For more information and ticket sales, visit MATCH, call the box office at 713.521.4533, or email boxoffice@matchhouston.org.