THE THREE MUSKETEERS Closes Out 2018-19 Alley Season

The Alley Theatre and Interim Artistic Director James Black, announce the cast and crew of the 2018-19 Season finale production of Ken Ludwig's The Three Musketeers, adapted from the novel by Alexandre Dumas. Mark Shanahan (Alley's Holmes and Watson, The 39 Steps) returns to direct a cast of 14, which includes Alley Resident Acting Company members, Alley favorites, and artists making their Alley debut. Ken Ludwig's The Three Musketeers runs May 31-June 30, 2019 in the Alley's Hubbard Theatre. Tickets are available at alleytheatre.org or by calling the Box Office at 713.220.5700.

Ken Ludwig's The Three Musketeers is a swashbuckling romp of romance, danger, and comedy suited for the whole family. Alexandre Dumas' timeless tale springs to life as the young D'Artagnan, joined by his sister Sabine, discovers honor amid intrigue and high-stakes adventure when he meets the famous Three Musketeers.

The cast includes Alley Resident Acting Company members Dylan Godwin (Crimes of the Heart, Twelfth Night) as King Louis XIII/Basille/Fouquet/Fache/Guard, Shawn Hamilton (The Mousetrap, Picasso at the Lapin Agile) as Father/Rochefort/Stanley, Melissa Pritchett (Crimes of the Heart, Describe the Night) as Queen Anne/D'Artagnan's Mother/Elise/Mother Superior/Abbess, David Rainey (Skeleton Crew, The Great Society) as Treville/Duke of Buckingham/Ravanche/Raffian/Innkeeper/ DeBris, Jay Sullivan (Crimes of the Heart, Quack) as Athos, and Todd Waite (Twelfth Night, Describe the Night) as Cardinal Richelieu.

Returning Alley actors include Julia Krohn (Quack, Freaky Friday) as Milady/Old Woman/Sophie Delacroix, McKenna Marmolejo (The Supreme Leader reading, A Midnight Summer's Night Dream) as Constance, David Matranga (Amerikin reading, You Can't Take It With You) as Aramis, and Victoria Valentine (Oskar and the Curiously Colorful Clash, Big Bully Battle) as Sabine.

Making their Alley debuts are cast members Troy Beckman (Houston Shakespeare Festival: Richard III, Twelfth Night) as Guard/Servant/Ensemble, Seth Andrew Bridges (Pioneer Theatre Company: Alabama Story, Syracuse Stage: Noises Off) as Porthos, Justin Gibbons (Houston Shakespeare Festival; Much Ado About Nothing, Henry V) as Guard/Servant/Ensemble, and Stanley Andrew Jackson III (Pop-up Globe Theatre Company: Romeo & Juliet, Twelfth Night) as D'Artagnan.

The creative team includes Scenic Design by Hugh Landwehr, Costume Design by Alejo Vietti, Lighting Design by Paul Whitaker, Original Music and Sound Design by John Gromada, Fight Direction by H. Russ Brown, and Stage Managers Rebecca R.D. Hamlin and Kristen Larson.

Ken Ludwig's The Three Musketeers begins previews May 31, opens June 5, and runs through June 30 in the Hubbard Theatre. Performances of The Three Musketeers are Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday at 7:30 p.m., Friday at 8:00 p.m., Saturday at 2:30 p.m. and 8:00 p.m., and Sunday at 2:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. The Three Musketeers is recommended for ages 6 and up.

SPONSORS: The Three Musketeers is supported by Premier Sponsors: The Cullen Trust for the Performing Arts and The Humphreys Foundation; Lead Sponsor: Schlumberger; Supporting Sponsors: Deloitte and The Rand Group; Honorary Producers: Ken and Mady Kades; Associate Producers: Janet and John Carrig, Carol and Michael Linn, Butch and Carmen Mach, Christina and Stephen Morse, and Heide and Douglas Shanda. The Alley Theatre is supported by the 2018-19 Season sponsor United Airlines, the official airline of the. Alley Theatre; The Four Seasons Hotel Houston, the official hotel of The Alley Theatre; and Lynn Wyatt.

TICKETS: Tickets to The Three Musketeers are now on sale and start at $28. Discounted tickets are available for military, seniors, and any student, regardless of age, with a valid student ID for designated performances. Tickets can be ordered online (alleytheatre.org) or by phone (713.220.5700).

ALLEY IN CONTEXT: The Alley Theatre will present a post-show discussion following the 2:30 p.m. performance on Saturday, June 8 with members of the community discussing the themes of the play. Following the 7:30 p.m. performance on Tuesday, June 11, the cast will hold a post-show discussion.

DESIGNER TALK: One hour before the Sunday, June 2 matinee preview performance (2:30 p.m.), a member of the artistic staff will lead a discussion with the production's creative team to give audiences a behind-the-scenes look at the design process. These pre-show talks will offer audiences an exclusive opportunity to ask questions about the designer's work and learn how they brought the script to life. Designer Talks will take place in the Texas Room.

SPECIAL EVENT: Alley Theatre DAY

Alley Theatre Day is an opportunity for youth, families, and campers to experience the magic behind live theatre from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on select Saturdays and Sundays in June. The event includes a behind-the-scenes tour of The Alley Theatre, a sword-fighting workshop presented by Houston Sword Sports, a Three Musketeers activity created and led by our Education and Community Engagement team and a matinee performance of The Three Musketeers.

Visit https://www.alleytheatre.org/musketeersday for more information.





