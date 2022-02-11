THE INFINITE Extends Its Houston Run to April 3

THE INFINITE - the first multi-sensory, interactive virtual reality experience to transport visitors aboard the International Space Station - today announced that the wildly popular NASA-inspired VR experience has extended its run through April 3 to accommodate Houston audiences that can't get enough of the journey that has taken them closer to space than ever before.

After making its American debut in the United States in December at Silver Street Studios in Sawyer Yards (2000 Edwards Street, Gate A, Houston, TX 77007), THE INFINITE became an overnight sensation in the city that NASA calls home. Following the completion of its now-extended Houston run in April, the interactive installation will head initially to the Pacific Northwest - where it will launch on May 21 in Seattle-Tacoma, WA - before embarking upon a multi-year international tour.

Produced by INFINITY EXPERIENCES, a joint venture of PHI Studio and Felix & Paul Studios , THE INFINITE redefines the frontiers of the user experience by allowing visitors to roam freely inside a life-scale replica of the International Space Station. Tickets to THE INFINITE currently start at $36 per person until February 20, at which point they will start at $45 for the remainder of its Houston run.

"The response to THE INFINITE from the Houston community has been overwhelming; for astronauts, this is an opportunity to virtually go back to the Space Station they lived on. For mission operatives and engineers, it is an opportunity to travel to space and experience the unique environment that they helped build and put into operation. For the general audience, it is an opportunity to travel to space, emotionally connect with the astronauts, and gaze down upon the Earth," emphasized StÃ©phane Rituit, CO-CEO of Infinity Experiences Inc. He added, "Given the success attained thus far, it was an easy decision for us to extend the experience to accommodate demand. We now hope that many new and returning guests will take the opportunity to visit the ISS aboard THE INFINITE before it leaves Space City."

THE INFINITE is an extension of the recent Primetime Emmy Award-winning immersive series, Space Explorers: The ISS Experience , the largest production ever filmed in space, produced by Felix & Paul Studios in association with TIME Studios. Shot over a period of nearly three years and producing more than 200 hours of high-end virtual reality footage, the four-part immersive series documents the life of eight international astronauts inside - and outside - the International Space Station.

The installation of THE INFINITE currently on view in Houston includes new footage from the first-ever cinematic spacewalk captured in 3D, 360Â° virtual reality shot outside the International Space Station on September 12, 2021, in addition to offering visitors a self-directed experience aboard the ISS itself. Throughout the 60-minute journey, visitors' senses are enriched through the interactivity between physical objects, virtual reality, multimedia art, soundscapes, light design, and even the subtle scents of a forest - evoking memories of stargazing while lying on the grass.

As it cements its proverbial mission control in Houston for the next two months, THE INFINITE has partnered with the new boutique luxury property, Blossom Hotel , on the hotel's exclusive Grand Opening Package - featuring a special one-night rate of $299 that includes two tickets to THE INFINITE and two space-inspired beverages curated by the hotel's beverage team. Additionally, the first 10 daily bookings until February 20 will enjoy the package at just $199.

"We are very excited to be able to reach additional space voyagers in Houston and across the broader region by extending THE INFINITE through April 3," commented Ã‰ric Albert, CO-CEO of Infinity Experiences Inc. He added, "The Blossom Hotel represents an ideal hospitality partnership for THE INFINITE, and we look forward to working with the hotel's leadership team to cultivate a can't-miss stay-and-play opportunity for guests who take advantage of the Grand Opening package."