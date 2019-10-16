TEATRX Adds Lin Manuel Miranda Musical and Vannessa Vasquez Film To 2019 Festival

TEATRX is bringing back La Vida Es Cortos / Life Is Shorts Festival for its second year! The festival will continue to bring Latinx stories to the stage and screen in new and exciting ways. This year's lineup includes the short musical 21 Chump Street by Hamilton star Lin Manuel Miranda, and a short film by native Houstonian Vannessa Vasquez of Hulu's East Los High.

"The Blood Beckon" is a short film written and produced by Vannessa Vasquez. It is about the story of an American woman who travels to Mexico in search of the father she's never met. Vannessa says, "It's an honor for me to premiere the film at the Life is Shorts Film Festival here in Houston. The place where I started it all with the people I love."

TEATRX will continue to place an emphasis on the range of Latinidad through the shorts format. Along with 21 Chump Street: The Musical, TEATRX will produce two plays chosen after a nationwide call for short plays. On behalf of TEATRX, Laura Moreno will directThe Party Favor by Julián Mesri. The second play, A Volunteer by Marian Licha, will be directed and acted by members of Grupo de Teatro Indigo. This year's festival will also feature the Spanish language play El Espejo by Emilio Carballido directed by RS Producciones, and a dance theatre piece written and choreographed by Adam Castaneda of Pilot Dance Project.

Because of the high volume of fantastic film submissions, TEATRX will show thirteen short films ranging from two to fifteen minutes. Films will be split between four performances Thursday - Saturday. Each night the audience will vote on their favorite film. The top films will be featured at the final performance on Sunday, November 24.

Festival film curator and TEATRX co-founder Jorge Diaz exclaims "We were astounded by the amount of exceptional short films submitted this year that we have increased the number of short films from five films showcased last year to thirteen shorts this year! As a small Film/Theater festival on its second year of existence, we are committed to presenting superb films that are written, directed, produced by, and starring Latinx talent."

La Vida Es Cortos / Life Is Shorts will once again be presented at MATCH in Matchbox 1. This year's festival will run Thursday November 21 - Sunday November 24, 2019. Thursday - Saturday at 7:30 PM with matinee performances on Saturday and Sunday at 2:30 PM. TEATRX tickets are "Pay-What-You-Will" starting at $10. La Vida Es Cortos/Life Is Shorts Festival is funded in part by grants from the City of Houston through the Houston Arts Alliance. For tickets visit www.teatrx.org.





