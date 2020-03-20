Society for the Performing Arts Announces Cancellations and Postponements

Following recommendations from Harris County and the CDC to limit large gatherings and slow the spread of the coronavirus (COVID-19), SPA performances through May 15, 2020 are postponed or cancelled, affecting the programs listed below.



SPA is making best efforts to reschedule postponed shows, coordinating with artists, agents, vendors and venues to determine if the performance can be rescheduled or must be cancelled. SPA is currently communicating with current ticket holders for these performances regarding options for their tickets.

Drum Tao, March 27 at Jones Hall-postponed; SPA is currently working on new date

Black Violin, April 7 at Jones Hall-postponed; SPA is currently working on new date

National Geographic Live: The Search for Life Beyond Earth, April 21 at Jones Hall-postponed, SPA is currently working on new date

Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater, April 24-25 at Jones Hall-cancelled

Daymé Arocena, May 1 at Miller Outdoor Theater-cancelled

Vicki Lawrence & Mama, May 8 at Jones Hall-cancelled

EMN (Ensemble Mik Nawooj), May 15 at Cullen Theater, Wortham Center-cancelled

They will continue to monitor the situation and will provide further updates on the balance of our season as they are determined.



"Amid the National Emergency caused by COVID-19, a number of our artists can no longer continue their current tours as planned, due to the temporary closure of theaters and venues around the United States," a spokesperson for SPA said. "While this is disappointing news to our ticket holders, the programming team has been hard at work during this time, coordinating with artists and venues to reschedule dates for these performances."



The Vibrant Gala, Society for the Performing Arts' Annual Gala and largest fundraiser, originally scheduled for Saturday, April 18, 2020 in the Grand Foyer of the Gus S. Wortham Theater Center, will not take place as planned. More information will be announced at a future date.









