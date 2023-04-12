Review: TUTS BREAKS TROUPES WITH LEGALLY BLONDE THE MUSICAL AT THE HOBBY CENTER

We all have heard or maybe used the inappropriate phrase "dumb blonde." However, the musicalization of challenging this notion in Legally Blonde the Musical, currently in performances at TUTS, challenges our use of the expression with a heartwarming and uplifting tale of breaking the glass ceiling.

Set in the present, we find Elle Woods, a blond sorority president who is a person who gets what she wants. When her longtime boyfriend, Warner, wants to get serious by attending Harvard Law, he breaks up with her, causing Woods to follow him from the hills of California to the cold and distant Massachusetts. There, Woods's popularity, good looks, and blonde hair are what cause many to underestimate her. She makes friends with a hairdresser, Paulette, who aids her in her journey to find herself. Once at Harvard, we see Woods slowly excel as a law student with Emmett, a recent Harvard Law grad. While her initial time at Harvard is rocky, Emmett and Paulette help Woods deal with the drama in her life, including that Warner's new fiancee, Vivienne, is a mean girl. Like the film, Woods eventually defies the odds, despite doubt from her professors and fellow students, winning an all-important case for fellow sorority sister, Brooke Windham.

Overall, this tour of the legendary musical is an interesting interpretation. The height of the musical's popularity in the late 2000s led to fans internationally, and both the MTV filming and reality show of the original cast still circulate on social media. This tour is not that production and is really scaled down. However, while there are a lot of opportunities that could make this production better, there are standouts. First is Lea Savola as Warner's Harvard girlfriend, Vivienne. Sevola plays the evolution of Vivienne with so much realism I was honestly scared of her in her initial scenes. Once the plot progresses, Sevola finds the warmth within Vivienne, and when she belts in Legally Blonde Remix, one can feel the once icy character's heart expand three sizes. Next is Woody White as Emmett, who, according to the audience members around me, was a production highlight. I heartily agree that White brings a bright spot in a production where many characters are performed as two-dimensional. White is an exceptional Emmett, and I sincerely hope to see more of him. The same rings true for Sevola, who I expect to see in more notable roles and productions.

Design elements of the production are barely passable, as the Windows 98 screensaver projections and wig lines that leave room for desire are on full display. However, once you look past some of these issues, the production has a lot of scrappy heart, and the music is a bop to listen to. For a good night out with the girls, or a simple date night, Legally Blonde at TUTS is a must for audiences who want to have a good time.

Legally Blonde The Musical runs until Sunday April 16th. Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday evening performances are at 7:30 p.m., Friday and Saturday evening performances at 8:00 p.m., and Saturday and Sunday matinee performances are at 2:00 p.m. Tickets can be bought at the Click Here, and at their box office at 800 Bagby St.



