Review: TUTS BREAKS TROUPES WITH LEGALLY BLONDE THE MUSICAL AT THE HOBBY CENTER

The production runs until Sunday, April 16th

Apr. 12, 2023  

We all have heard or maybe used the inappropriate phrase "dumb blonde." However, the musicalization of challenging this notion in Legally Blonde the Musical, currently in performances at TUTS, challenges our use of the expression with a heartwarming and uplifting tale of breaking the glass ceiling.

Set in the present, we find Elle Woods, a blond sorority president who is a person who gets what she wants. When her longtime boyfriend, Warner, wants to get serious by attending Harvard Law, he breaks up with her, causing Woods to follow him from the hills of California to the cold and distant Massachusetts. There, Woods's popularity, good looks, and blonde hair are what cause many to underestimate her. She makes friends with a hairdresser, Paulette, who aids her in her journey to find herself. Once at Harvard, we see Woods slowly excel as a law student with Emmett, a recent Harvard Law grad. While her initial time at Harvard is rocky, Emmett and Paulette help Woods deal with the drama in her life, including that Warner's new fiancee, Vivienne, is a mean girl. Like the film, Woods eventually defies the odds, despite doubt from her professors and fellow students, winning an all-important case for fellow sorority sister, Brooke Windham.

Overall, this tour of the legendary musical is an interesting interpretation. The height of the musical's popularity in the late 2000s led to fans internationally, and both the MTV filming and reality show of the original cast still circulate on social media. This tour is not that production and is really scaled down. However, while there are a lot of opportunities that could make this production better, there are standouts. First is Lea Savola as Warner's Harvard girlfriend, Vivienne. Sevola plays the evolution of Vivienne with so much realism I was honestly scared of her in her initial scenes. Once the plot progresses, Sevola finds the warmth within Vivienne, and when she belts in Legally Blonde Remix, one can feel the once icy character's heart expand three sizes. Next is Woody White as Emmett, who, according to the audience members around me, was a production highlight. I heartily agree that White brings a bright spot in a production where many characters are performed as two-dimensional. White is an exceptional Emmett, and I sincerely hope to see more of him. The same rings true for Sevola, who I expect to see in more notable roles and productions.

Design elements of the production are barely passable, as the Windows 98 screensaver projections and wig lines that leave room for desire are on full display. However, once you look past some of these issues, the production has a lot of scrappy heart, and the music is a bop to listen to. For a good night out with the girls, or a simple date night, Legally Blonde at TUTS is a must for audiences who want to have a good time.

Legally Blonde The Musical runs until Sunday April 16th. Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday evening performances are at 7:30 p.m., Friday and Saturday evening performances at 8:00 p.m., and Saturday and Sunday matinee performances are at 2:00 p.m. Tickets can be bought at the Click Here, and at their box office at 800 Bagby St.





Review: Denise Fennell Captivates Her Audiences with Joy and Sentimental Reflection in THE BRIDE: OR, DOES THIS DRESS MAKE ME LOOK MARRIED?

Walking into Stages for the first time, I was not sure what I was getting myself into. All of a sudden, Denise Fennell sprinted onto the stage in a huge wedding dress and asked the big question present in the show's title: 'Does this dress make me look married?' The wonderful rollercoaster of THE BRIDE began in that moment, and I was captivated.
Get a first look at photos of Sherlock Holmes and The Case of The Jersey Lily at Alley Theatre.
Ishida Dance Company's World Premiere of HAVING BEEN BREATHED OUT to be Presented in Austin & Houston

ISHIDA Dance Company, in collaboration with Asia Society Texas will present having been breathed out featuring works choreographed by ISHIDA, renowned Greek choreographer Adonis Foniadakis, and award-winning Romanian choreographer Edward Clug.
 Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater, Step Afrika!, and More Set For Performing Arts Houston 2023/24 Season

Performing Arts Houston has announced its 23/24 Season of national and international touring artists and new works from artists in the Houston community. The arrival of the new season will coincide with major advances in the multi-year renovation of Jones Hall, including the installation of new auditorium seating, expanded restrooms, and more.

April 6, 2023

Immigration. The word that has been much on the lips of everyone in the last years. On both sides of the political aisle, this topic has created laws that have impacted many. An expert production at 4th Wall reveals the real-world ramifications of this legislation in Martyna Majok's Sanctuary City. 
March 27, 2023

Review: STAGES Brings Politics to The Forefront in ROE

March 3, 2023

Whoa! The literal words audience members exclaim after witnessing the powerful performances that are currently happening in Roe at STAGES. Houston's prolific theater, brings Lisa Loomer's play not only an important time but also does so with some of our city's brilliant actors.
March 3, 2023

Review: AD Players Brings Hope In EVERY BRILLIANT THING

March 3, 2023

Every Brilliant Thing at AD Players, a one-man show that finished at the George Theater, can only be summed up in one phrase, freaking brilliant. Orlando Arriaga, one of Houston's very own master actors, proves his extraordinary acting prowess in this play and does so with equal parts joy and humility. 
March 3, 2023

Every Brilliant Thing at AD Players, a one-man show that finished at the George Theater, can only be summed up in one phrase, freaking brilliant. Orlando Arriaga, one of Houston's very own master actors, proves his extraordinary acting prowess in this play and does so with equal parts joy and humility.
