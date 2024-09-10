Review: SPRING AWAKENING at Rec Room Arts

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Cast of Spring Awakening the Musical at Rec Room Arts

Photo by Tasha Gorel

With the colors of wooden beige, a deep stage with darkness upstage, and a three-piece band, Rec Room Arts does an incredible job with the 2007 Tony-winning musical Spring Awakening the Musical. Whether it would be how actors seem to traverse the stairs as if they are fairies in a fable or how innocence is lost slowly and yet at times suddenly, this powerful and writer-favorite musical begins the Houston 2024 - 25 season with a roar only this ensemble of young performers can do.

Spring Awakening the Musical is a rock musical with music by Duncan Sheik and book and lyrics by Steven Sater. Based on the 1891 German play by , the musical explores the tumultuous journey of adolescence, touching on themes of sexual discovery, societal repression, and the struggles of growing up. Set in late 19th-century Germany, it follows a group of teenagers grappling with their burgeoning desires and the rigid constraints of their conservative environment. The show juxtaposes the historical setting with contemporary early 2000s original rock music and ballads, offering a raw and emotionally charged portrayal of youth, rebellion, and tragedy.

Cast of Spring Awakening the Musical at Rec Room Arts

Photo by Tasha Gorel

Full disclosure: I am a giant fan of Spring Awakening the Musical. An original "Guilty One," this musical was big for my formative years, especially in my late teens and early twenties. So it is with great excitement that I see this production, as it has been several years since a theater company has been brave enough to put on this production. While Rec Rooms' production has some minor shortcomings, overall, this is a show you don't want to miss.

The entire ensemble in this production does an incredible job in their performances. Especially for a group of mostly Rec Room debuts, it is well worth the price of admission to see these young performers clearly doing what they love.

Cast of Spring Awakening the Musical at Rec Room Arts

Photo by Tasha Gorel

Male presenting standouts include Marco Camacho as the cool and level-headed Hanschen. After a turn as the Lion in Queensbury's The Wizard of Oz, Camacho brings a new interpretation of the role. Instead of the traditional stuck-up interpretation, Camacho's Hanschen is chill, watching his fellow boys succumb to their sexual desires with occasionally disastrous consequences. In "Word of Your Body (Reprise)," Camacho steals the scene with humor and charisma. Next is Camryn Nunley, whose gorgeous voice pulsates the tiny stage of Rec Room and will occasionally have the hairs on your arms stand on edge. For original Spring Awakening fans, I would argue Nunley's solo in "Touch Me" is one of the best heard since the original cast. Finally, there is Adam Kral, who, after seeing him as the innocent Rolf in Houston Grand Opera's The Sound of Music, Kral's Melchoir indeed shows his range as a performer. This Melchior is earnest and mindful but takes one step too far with his desires and ultimately leaves his love interest, Wendla (played by Shannon Hoffmann), in distress (avoiding spoilers here).

Cast of Spring Awakening the Musical at Rec Room Arts

Photo by Tasha Gorel

Female presenting standouts come from the trio of young women who are friends with the story's female protagonist, Wendla. They are Megan Mottu as Martha, Jacqueline Vasquez as Anna, and Nonie Hilliard as Thea. Mottu especially does an incredible job with "The Dark I Know Well," and one can feel the angst of her words. Vazquez and Hilliard, as a combo, bring the ensemble to life. Their voices especially carry and, much like Nunley, bring these new interpretations to life.

Cast of Spring Awakening the Musical at Rec Room Arts

Photo by Tasha Gorel

In terms of positivity, Stefan Azizi's set is a masterpiece. The stairs and the darkened upstage areas really provide a beautiful backdrop to all the teenage angst on stage. The other standout is the intimacy of the cast's performances, led by Avery Vonn Kenyatta. Kenyatta deserves an award and all the kudos in the world for his work on this production. Finally, I applaud Matthew Hune's direction in this piece. While there were some aspects I personally disagreed with (remember an original Guilty One here), I applaud the bravery.

Should one see this production? Absolutely. Run, don't walk to get your tickets. If you have a passion for hard-hitting theater, this must-see event stands out as one of the fall season's most compelling and well-executed productions. With its powerful performances, stunning musical numbers, and emotional depth, it's an experience you won't want to miss.

