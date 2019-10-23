Rec Room Arts Announces Cast of THE CHILDREN

Rec Room Arts (Artistic Director, Matt Hune) opens the 2019/20 season with the regional premiere of Lucy Kirkwood's harrowing new play, The Children. Performances begin November 9 at 7:30 and continue through December 7.

Tony Award Nominee for Best Play, The Children astonished audiences at London's Royal Court Theatre and Broadway's Manhattan Theatre Club, and now promises to do the same at Rec Room Arts. Set in an isolated cottage in a British coastal town, two retired nuclear scientists plan to live forever on yogurt and yoga, until an old friend arrives with a frightening request.

"I'd been trying to find a way to write about climate change for a very long time," said playwright Lucy Kirkwood. "What I became interested in was how lay people interact with science. With The Children I was thinking [about how] even scientists are people who have lovers, and husbands, and wives, and children. I was much more interested in the domestic, psychological, romantic, and philosophical aspects of those people rather than necessarily their professions, although their professions are where their power lies. I'm quite interested in science as power."

The cast includes some of Houston's most revered actors, including John Felch (Alley Theatre, Broadway), Susan Koozin (Rec Room's Exit Strategy), and Sally Burtenshaw (4th Wall Theatre, London's Finborough Theatre). The Children is directed by The Alley Theatre's Artistic Associate, Brandon Weinbrenner (Rec Room's The Royale, Alley Theatre's The Humans)

"The play is deeply rooted in intimate relationships," said Artistic Director Matt Hune. "It unfolds in layers and leads the audience to an unexpected riveting end. I'm thrilled to open our season with this captivating, appalling, funny, and beautiful new play."

The production team includes scenic design by Rec Room's Managing Director Stefan Azizi, lighting design by Addie Pawlick, costume design by Victoria Nicolette, sound design by Gage Baker, and dramaturgy by Eric Moore. Rec Room's Resident Stage and Company Manager Allison Viera is stage manager.

"Retired people are like nuclear power stations. We like to live by the sea."

"At our time of life we simply cannot deal with this shit."

Season tickets are available now.

Single tickets are now on sale and range from $5 - $40. They can be purchased at the door or online at https://www.recroomarts.org/the-children.

All shows are downtown at Rec Room, 100 Jackson Street, Houston, TX 77002..





