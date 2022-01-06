RANDOM ACTS Opens February 17 at 4th Wall Theatre Company

4th Wall Theatre Company, Houston's home for extraordinary performances up close, is proud to present the heart-lifting civil rights era play RANDOM ACTS, written and performed by Renata Hinrichs and directed by Jessi D. Hill. In this profoundly moving piece, Ms. Hinrichs revisits moments from her youth as a minister's child on the front lines of the Civil Rights movement in the South Side of Chicago.

From witnessing the aftermath of Martin Luther King Jr.'s death, to dancing with Julie Andrews, to receiving an unexpected message of reconciliation, Ms. Hinrichs reveals how the events of the past have shaped her spirit and asks whether a random act of brutality can be transformed by a random act of courage and grace. Somewhere in Transition found this piece "Moving, funny, and more relevant by the minute," and Indie Theater Now calls RANDOM ACTS "A riveting story that had this reviewer in tears for the final 15 minutes."

4th Wall first brought this 80-minute tour de force to Houston audiences in 2021 as a streaming production. "We are thrilled to be able to revive this piece in the way it was always intended to be seen - live and in-person!" remarks Artistic Director Philip Lehl. "Ms. Hinrichs' experiences provide an authentic way for us all to re-engage with an important time in our country's history."

Ms. Hinrichs found inspiration for RANDOM ACTS while living in New York City during the 9/11 terrorist attacks. "The sirens and searchlights that erupted near St. Vincent's Hospital were reminiscent of the chaos, confusion, and terror I experienced as a child in the midst of the struggle for Civil Rights in the South Side of Chicago in the 1960s," she recalled. Bringing these experiences to life for Houston audiences are designers Dan Jones (lighting), Joe Engler (projections), and Yezminne Zepeda (sound).

For the latest information about 4th Wall Theatre, please visit the company's website at 4thwalltheatreco.com.