Photos & Video: First Look at the JERSEY BOYS National Tour at TUTS!

The national tour of Jersey Boys is coming to the Hobby Center for the Performing Arts tonight, May 10, and is running through May 22.

Check out photos and video below!

They were just four guys from Jersey, until they sang their very first note. They had a sound nobody had ever heard... and the radio just couldn't get enough of. But while their harmonies were perfect on stage, off stage it was a very different story - a story that has made them an international sensation all over again.

Go behind the music and inside the story of Frankie Valli and The Four Seasons in the Tony and Grammy Award®-winning true-life musical phenomenon, JERSEY BOYS. From the streets of New Jersey to the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, this is the musical that's just too good to be true.

For more information visit: https://www.tuts.com/shows/jersey-boys

Eric Chambliss, Jon Hacker, Devon Goffman, Matt Faucher and the Company of JERSEY BOYS

Devon Goffman, Eric Chambliss, Jon Hacker and Matt Faucher

Matt Faucher, Jon Hacker, Eric Chambliss and Devon Goffman

Matt Faucher, Jon Hacker, Eric Chambliss and Devon Goffman

Amy Gershman, Amy Coelho and Connor Lyon

The Company of JERSEY BOYS

Jon Hacker and Eric Chambliss

Jon Hacker and the Company of JERSEY BOYS

Jon Hacker, Eric Chambliss, Devon Goffman and Matt Faucher

Connor Lyon and Jon Hacker

Matt Faucher, Devon Goffman, Jon Hacker and Eric Chambliss

Devon Goffman, Jon Hacker, Eric Chambliss and Matt Faucher

Matt Faucher, Devon Goffman, Jon Hacker, Justin Albinder, Sean McGee and Eric Chambliss

Amy Gershman and Jon Hacker

Eric Chambliss, Jon Hacker,Devon Goffman and Matt Faucher