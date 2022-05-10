Photos & Video: First Look at the JERSEY BOYS National Tour at TUTS!
They were just four guys from Jersey, until they sang their very first note.
The national tour of Jersey Boys is coming to the Hobby Center for the Performing Arts tonight, May 10, and is running through May 22.
Check out photos and video below!
They were just four guys from Jersey, until they sang their very first note. They had a sound nobody had ever heard... and the radio just couldn't get enough of. But while their harmonies were perfect on stage, off stage it was a very different story - a story that has made them an international sensation all over again.
Go behind the music and inside the story of Frankie Valli and The Four Seasons in the Tony and Grammy Award®-winning true-life musical phenomenon, JERSEY BOYS. From the streets of New Jersey to the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, this is the musical that's just too good to be true.
For more information visit: https://www.tuts.com/shows/jersey-boys
