Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Advertisement

Photos: First Look at SHERLOCK HOLMES AND THE CASE OF THE JERSEY LILY at Alley Theatre

The production runs April 14 – May 14, 2023 in the Hubbard Theatre.

Apr. 13, 2023  

Alley Theatre is presenting Sherlock Holmes and The Case of The Jersey Lily.

Get a first look at photos below!

The mystery-comedy Sherlock Holmes and The Case of the Jersey Lily by Katie Forgette and directed by Alley Theatre's Associate Producer & Casting Director Brandon Weinbrenner runs April 14 - May 14, 2023 in the Hubbard Theatre.

Photo credit: Lynn Lane

Photos: First Look at SHERLOCK HOLMES AND THE CASE OF THE JERSEY LILY at Alley Theatre
Todd Waite

Photos: First Look at SHERLOCK HOLMES AND THE CASE OF THE JERSEY LILY at Alley Theatre
Christopher Salazar and Todd Waite

Photos: First Look at SHERLOCK HOLMES AND THE CASE OF THE JERSEY LILY at Alley Theatre
Todd Waite and Krystel Lucas

Photos: First Look at SHERLOCK HOLMES AND THE CASE OF THE JERSEY LILY at Alley Theatre
The cast

Photos: First Look at SHERLOCK HOLMES AND THE CASE OF THE JERSEY LILY at Alley Theatre
Elizabeth Bunch, Brandon Hearnsberger and Leven Valayil

Photos: First Look at SHERLOCK HOLMES AND THE CASE OF THE JERSEY LILY at Alley Theatre
Krystel Lucas, Todd Waite, Christopher Salazar, and Orlando Arriaga




Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater, Step Afrika!, and More Set For Performing Arts Houston Photo
Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater, Step Afrika!, and More Set For Performing Arts Houston 2023/24 Season
 Performing Arts Houston has announced its 23/24 Season of national and international touring artists and new works from artists in the Houston community. The arrival of the new season will coincide with major advances in the multi-year renovation of Jones Hall, including the installation of new auditorium seating, expanded restrooms, and more.
Ars Lyrica Houston Presents A Celebratory Season Finale On May 13 Photo
Ars Lyrica Houston Presents A Celebratory Season Finale On May 13
Grammy-nominated ensemble Ars Lyrica Houston closes out their 22/23 season with a celebratory concert on Saturday, May 13th at 7:30 pm in Zilkha Hall at the Hobby Center for the Performing Arts. Songs of Zion features six stellar singers alongside Baroque orchestra and highlights music from the rich legacy of psalm settings of the Jewish and Christian traditions.
On The Verge Theatre Presents CATHOLIC SCHOOL GIRLS, May 4-28 Photo
On The Verge Theatre Presents CATHOLIC SCHOOL GIRLS, May 4-28
On the Verge Theatre presents “Catholic School Girls” by Casey Kurtti as the final show of their first official season. Journey back to the 1960s with the upcoming production of 'Catholic School Girls' by Casey Kurtti, directed by Jimmy Phillips.
Review: TUTS BREAKS TROUPES WITH LEGALLY BLONDE THE MUSICAL AT THE HOBBY CENTER Photo
Review: TUTS BREAKS TROUPES WITH LEGALLY BLONDE THE MUSICAL AT THE HOBBY CENTER
We all have heard or maybe used the inappropriate phrase 'dumb blonde.' However, the musicalization of challenging this notion in Legally Blonde the Musical, currently in performances at TUTS, challenges our use of the expression with a heartwarming and uplifting tale of breaking the glass ceiling.

More Hot Stories For You


Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater, Step Afrika!, and More Set For Performing Arts Houston 2023/24 SeasonAlvin Ailey American Dance Theater, Step Afrika!, and More Set For Performing Arts Houston 2023/24 Season
April 13, 2023

 Performing Arts Houston has announced its 23/24 Season of national and international touring artists and new works from artists in the Houston community. The arrival of the new season will coincide with major advances in the multi-year renovation of Jones Hall, including the installation of new auditorium seating, expanded restrooms, and more.
On The Verge Theatre Presents CATHOLIC SCHOOL GIRLS, May 4-28On The Verge Theatre Presents CATHOLIC SCHOOL GIRLS, May 4-28
April 11, 2023

On the Verge Theatre presents “Catholic School Girls” by Casey Kurtti as the final show of their first official season. Journey back to the 1960s with the upcoming production of 'Catholic School Girls' by Casey Kurtti, directed by Jimmy Phillips.
Cast & Creative Team Set for TORERA World Premiere at Alley TheatreCast & Creative Team Set for TORERA World Premiere at Alley Theatre
April 11, 2023

The Tony Award-winning Alley Theatre has announced the cast and creative team of the world premiere of Torera by Monet Hurst-Mendoza and directed by Tatiana Pandiani.
Lone Star College North Harris to Present Nick Payne's CONSTELLATIONS This MonthLone Star College North Harris to Present Nick Payne's CONSTELLATIONS This Month
April 8, 2023

Lone Star College North Harris & Cash Carpenter Productions will present  CONSTELLATIONS by Nick Payne for 10 performances from April 12th through 22nd.
THE TOMMY TUNE AWARDS Show Returns In Person For 2023!THE TOMMY TUNE AWARDS Show Returns In Person For 2023!
April 7, 2023

Theatre Under The Stars (TUTS) has announced the finalists for the 2023 Tommy Tune Awards and the return of the in-person awards show for the first time since 2019! The 2023 Tommy Tune Awards will be held on May 4 at 7 p.m. at the Hobby Center for the Performing Arts.
share