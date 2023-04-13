Photos: First Look at SHERLOCK HOLMES AND THE CASE OF THE JERSEY LILY at Alley Theatre
The production runs April 14 – May 14, 2023 in the Hubbard Theatre.
Alley Theatre is presenting Sherlock Holmes and The Case of The Jersey Lily.
Get a first look at photos below!
The mystery-comedy Sherlock Holmes and The Case of the Jersey Lily by Katie Forgette and directed by Alley Theatre's Associate Producer & Casting Director Brandon Weinbrenner runs April 14 - May 14, 2023 in the Hubbard Theatre.
Photo credit: Lynn Lane
Christopher Salazar and Todd Waite
The cast
Elizabeth Bunch, Brandon Hearnsberger and Leven Valayil
Krystel Lucas, Todd Waite, Christopher Salazar, and Orlando Arriaga
