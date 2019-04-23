Photo Flash: First Look at Creative Co-Lab's World Premiere Of Bryan-Keyth Wilson's FOR COLORED BOYZ

On March 29th The Creative Collab had their world premiere of FOR COLORED BOYZ ON THE VERGE OF A NERVOUS BREAKDOWN/ when freedom ain't enuff, a choreopoem by Bryan-Keyth Wilson (Hood Boy Chronicles, Pamlet, The Subway Series) inspired by Ntozake Shange's for colored girls who have considered suicide / when the rainbow is enuf. FOR COLORED BOYZ first hit the Houston Theatre scene 4 years ago during the workshop phase. ! On February 21, 2015 a workshop was presented in Galveston at Old Central sponsored by The Nia Cultural Center then following the next year Kevin Anderson and the T.R.U.T.H. produced the 2nd phase of the script workshop. After two script workshops and staged readings Wilson and his creative team are ready to release this theatrical gem to the theatre community.

"Writing a piece such as this has been therapeutic and haunting," says Wilson, FOR COLORED BOYZ playwright and director. "Watching these actors transform my words into their own is paramount. They all bring something different to the creative table and we can't wait to share what we've been creating with the Houston theatre community," said Bryan-Keyth Wilson

FOR COLORED BOYZ is produced by The Creative Co-Lab which is under the Executive Artistic Direction of Bryan-Keyth Wilson. This is the inaugural production for this new creative initiative. Tickets for t! he Houston World Premier can be purchases on www.4Coloredboyz.com

"FOR COLORED BOYZ is the kind of show that moves the needle on one's perception of what is it to be a black male in America and should make one reflect on the unique experiences that converge in America to build or destroy all kinds of black men. I can imagine that playwright Ntozake Shange would be proud of this For Colored Girls adaptation," said Cindy George, Houston Chronicle.

Cast members include: Amir Diamond (Man in Green), Greg Malonson II (Man in Red), Marvin J. Young (Man in Black), Jeremiah C. Gray (Man in Blue) and Kristopher Adams (Man in Orange), and ensemble members Coley Auguillard and Emauri Baker.

Creative team: Bryan-Keyth Wilson (Director, Choreographer, Costume Designer), Ya-Ya Smith (Associate Director), Hardy Bates (Technical Director, Light & Set Designer) and LaTreva Herndon (Dramaturg), Alli! cea Beale-Whigham (Assistant Choreographer), Fendi Kerlegan (Assistant Choreographer).

Inspired by the harrowing stories of Michael Brown, Tamir Rice and Trayvon Martin, FOR COLORED BOYZ examines the dark realities of what it means to be a man of color in America. "FOR COLORED BOYZ takes us through actual moments in history where black men were either victorious, downtrodden or lynched," says Wilson. "The black man is a complex magical being that has faced adversity since colonization and here we are in 2018 still trying to figure it out."

The Creative Collab was established in 2015 by a creative for creatives to give back to the community. Its goal is to create theatrical experiences focusing on a wide array of topics and literary forms, including social justice plays, choreopoems, integrated movement and interdisciplinary art, and give emerging and seasoned creators a platform to develop new works in a positive and supportive community.



Mapleton Dr.: Amir Diamond & Marvin Young in Bryan-Keyth Wilson''s FOR COLORED BOYZ

Black Man''s Frug: Amir Diamond, Gregory Malonson, Kristopher Adams, Marvin Young and Jeremiah Gray in Bryan-Keyth Wilson''s FOR COLORED BOYZ

Mapleton Dr.: Amir Diamond in Bryan-Keyth Wilson''s FOR COLORED BOYZ

The cast of FOR COLORED BOYZ

Uptown: Kristopher Adams, Coley Auguillard and Emauri Baker in FOR COLORED BOYZ

War: The cast of FOR COLORED BOYZ

The Cast of FOR COLORED BOYZ

Amir Diamond & Marvin Young in FOR COLORED BOYZ

The slave ship; Jeremiah Gray, Amir Diamond, Marvin Young, and Kristopher Adams in FOR COLORED BOYZ

Slave capture: JeremIan Gray and Gregory Malonson in FOR COLORED BOYZ

Featured Dancer Coley Auguilard in FOR COLORED BOYZ

Featured Dancer Coley Auguilard in FOR COLORED BOYZ

Skittles & Tea: Amir Diamond in FOR COLORED BOYZ

The molestation: Amir Diamond & Marvin Young in FOR COLORED BOYZ

Amir Diamond in FOR COLORED BOYZ

When I fell in Love #1: Amir Diamond & Kristopher Adams in FOR COLORED BOYZ

The cast of FOR COLORED BOYZ





Related Articles Shows View More Houston Stories

More Hot Stories For You