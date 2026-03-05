OTHELLO Comes to Classical Theatre Company This Spring

🎭 NEW! Houston Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Houston & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

A 2016 winner of the prestigious National Theatre Company Grant Award by the American Theatre Wing, Classical Theatre Company will wrap up its 18th season with a return to Shakespeare with his iconic tragedy, Othello. Performances run April 16 – May 2, 2026.

The play follows the heroic Moorish general in the Venetian army, Othello, whose life is destroyed by his insidious and conniving ensign, Iago. Driven by jealousy and masterfully manipulated by Iago, Othello is pushed to the brink of madness, and convinced to exact vengeance against his innocent wife, Desdemona, and his lieutenant, Michael Cassio. Othello explores themes of jealousy, racism, and the destructive nature of unchecked emotion.

“Othello is my absolute favorite Shakespeare play. Since our first season, I've waited for the opportunity to produce it. It's convenient but unfortunate that today's climate has provided the fuel necessary to make that happen,” says Executive Artistic Director, John Johnston. “The sociopolitical landscape in the United States has tilted dramatically over the course of the last fifteen or so years. The reaction to the election of a Black man to the Presidency triggered and galvanized certain racist white supremacist and neo-fascist groups in the country. The echoes of the racism which Iago stokes and uses to his advantage still reverberate from the mouths of the Proud Boys, the Patriot Front, and others. We are going to explore that in this production. This play does not pull any punches, and as such, neither will we.”

The production will star 2025 Houston Theater Award winner for Best Supporting Actor, and CTC newcomer, Brandon Carter in the title role, and longtime CTC Company Artist Matthew Keenan as Iago. This will be Keenan's first appearance on CTC's stage since his Houston Theater Award-nominated performance as Osip in 2018's The Government Inspector. Desdemona will be portrayed by Cat Thomas, who was most recently seen at CTC last season when she played Masha in Three Sisters.

This will be CTC's first foray into Shakespeare since 2023's critically-acclaimed smash-hit production of The Taming of the Shrew.

Directed by CTC Executive Artistic Director, John Johnston, who most recently directed last season's Three Sisters, and appeared on CTC's stage when he portrayed Joseph Surface in The School for Scandal in 2023.