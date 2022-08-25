Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Out The Ordinary Production to Present TO FEEL LOVED STAGE PLAY in October

Will Shannon, Joshua and Stacey be able to move past the hurt? Will they forgive or keep covering up the hurt they are experiencing?

Aug. 25, 2022  

Joshua wants to love but he doesn't trust anyone. Shannon is looking for love in all the wrong places. Stacey has the love of a man but doesn't know how to treat him. Shannon, Stacey, and Joshua has had many failed relationships because of their ways. Shannon and Joshua realizes they can't keep holding on to their past if they want to move forward. Will Shannon, Joshua and Stacey be able to move past the hurt? Will they forgive or keep covering up the hurt they are experiencing?

Performance Details:

Out The Ordinary Production Presents To Feel Loved Stage Play Encore Performance

MATCH

3400 Main St, Houston, TX

October 16, 2022, 4pm





Alley Theatre is Seeking AAPI Artists for Understudy Auditions for CAMBODIAN ROCK BANDAlley Theatre is Seeking AAPI Artists for Understudy Auditions for CAMBODIAN ROCK BAND
August 24, 2022

Alley Theatre is holding understudy auditions for Cambodian Rock Band via digital submissions. Auditions will be for AEA and Non-AEA adult actors, ages 18 and older. 
Photos: First Look at Alexandra Silber, Mia Pinero & Ellen Harvey in Character for LEND ME A SOPRANO at Alley TheatrePhotos: First Look at Alexandra Silber, Mia Pinero & Ellen Harvey in Character for LEND ME A SOPRANO at Alley Theatre
August 23, 2022

The Tony Award-winning Alley Theatre is presenting the world premiere production - Lend Me A Soprano, written by Tony-Award winner Ken Ludwig. This hilarious production runs September 16 - October 9, 2022, in the Hubbard Theatre and is directed by Eleanor Holdridge. Get a first look at the cast in character here!
Regional Premiere of TROUBLE IN MIND IS is Coming to Main Street Theater in SeptemberRegional Premiere of TROUBLE IN MIND IS is Coming to Main Street Theater in September
August 22, 2022

Main Street Theater will open its 47th Season with the regional premiere of Trouble in Mind by Alice Childress. The production opens Saturday night, September 17 at 7:30pm and runs through October 17.
Ars Lyrica Houston Opens Its 2022-23 Season With HAIL, BRIGHT CECILIA!Ars Lyrica Houston Opens Its 2022-23 Season With HAIL, BRIGHT CECILIA!
August 17, 2022

On Friday, September 23 at 7:30 pm, Grammy-nominated early music ensemble Ars Lyrica Houston begins its 2022-23 season with an exultant concert in Zilkha Hall featuring eight solo singers and a colorful Baroque orchestra.
Photo: Alexandra Silber, Ellen Harvey & More Begin Rehearsals for the World Premiere of LEND ME A SOPRANO at Alley TheatrePhoto: Alexandra Silber, Ellen Harvey & More Begin Rehearsals for the World Premiere of LEND ME A SOPRANO at Alley Theatre
August 16, 2022

The Tony Award-winning Alley Theatre has begun rehearsals for its world premiere production – Lend Me A Soprano, written by Tony-Award winner Ken Ludwig. This hilarious production runs September 16 – October 9, 2022, in the Hubbard Theatre and is directed by Eleanor Holdridge. Get a first look at the cast here!