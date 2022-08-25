Out The Ordinary Production to Present TO FEEL LOVED STAGE PLAY in October

An encore performance of To Feel Loved Stage Play will be presented at the Midtown Arts and Theater Center Houston October 16, 2022.



Joshua wants to love but he doesn't trust anyone. Shannon is looking for love in all the wrong places. Stacey has the love of a man but doesn't know how to treat him. Shannon, Stacey, and Joshua has had many failed relationships because of their ways. Shannon and Joshua realizes they can't keep holding on to their past if they want to move forward. Will Shannon, Joshua and Stacey be able to move past the hurt? Will they forgive or keep covering up the hurt they are experiencing?

Performance Details:

Out The Ordinary Production Presents To Feel Loved Stage Play Encore Performance

MATCH

3400 Main St, Houston, TX

October 16, 2022, 4pm