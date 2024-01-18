Open Dance Project's ALICE Opens Next Month

Performances run February 2-10.

By: Jan. 18, 2024

Open Dance Project's beloved family audiences production follows Alice down the rabbit hole to Wonderland where strange and silly creatures teach her about the power of the imagination and the wisdom of nonsense. The performance features aerial silks, acrobatics, and clever choreography that is sure to delight children and grown-ups alike.

With a whimsical score by Emmy award winning composer Steve Rashid, spoken text and narration, and guest performances by Open Dance Project's pre-professional youth ensemble, ODP2, ALICE offers accessible entry points for young audiences and their families to experience the magic of dance theater and celebrate creativity and imagination.

Each Open Dance Project season includes a new adaptation of a beloved children’s tale for family audiences. ODP’s The Lion, the Witch, and the Wardrobe, Peter & Wendy, The Wonderful Wizard of Oz, Wonka! and the upcoming all new staging of ALICEoffer accessible entry points for young audiences to experience the magic of dance theater through the lens of a familiar narrative that celebrates the creativity and imagination of a young protagonist. These performances feature aerial silks, acrobatics, humor, and moments of audience interaction to engage and invite our young audience members into the joy of the theatrical experience. ODP2, our youth ensemble, composed of dance artists ages 11 -18 perform alongside our professional company, giving our young audience members a demonstration of the creative potential of young people through their own participation. This year, Open Dance Project will offer a Sensory Friendly performance, audio description for one performance, and American Sign Language for one production -see details below.

For questions about accessibility, or for accommodations requests, please contact Judi Stallings, ODP Accessibility Coordinator, at access@opendanceproject.orgor 832-962-8982 by January 31, 2024




