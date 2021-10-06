National Youth Theater to Present THE LION KING JR. and THE WIZARD OF OZ
The directorial team for The Lion King Jr. includes director Erica Gallegos, vocal director Kristel Williams, choreographer Jenny Moyado, and intern Melody Ochterbeck.
National Youth Theater has announced their upcoming productions of Disney's The Lion King Jr., and The Wizard of Oz. Both shows are filled with phenomenal performers ages 8-19.
Based on the 1994 Disney animated feature film of the same name and William Shakespeare's Hamlet, The Lion King Jr. is the story of Simba, an adventurous and energetic lion cub who is next in line to be king of the Pride Lands, a thriving and beautiful region in the African savanna. When Simba's father Mufasa is killed by his uncle Scar, though, Simba is led to believe that his father's death is his fault, and he is encouraged to run away forever. Scar seizes power and with his already unstable mind deteriorating, the Pride Lands experience a darkness and desolation from which only Simba can save the animals of the kingdom.
FEATURED CAST:
Simba: Calder McDonald of Montgomery
Young Simba: Elijah Barosh of Walden
Nala: Elianna Barosh of Walden
Young Nala: Kamryn Williams of Montgomery
Scar: Jacob Holland of Willis
Mufasa: Joshua Lachney of Woodforest
Rafiki: Isa Barosh of Walden
Timon: Mary-Jean Morrissette of Spring
Pumba: Brady Paffie of Woodforest
Zazu: Jacob Hale of Willis
PERFORMANCES:
The Lion King Jr.
Concordia Lutheran High School
700 E. Main Street, Tomball 77375
Thursday, Nov. 11 at 7 p.m.
Friday, Nov. 12 at 7 p.m.
Saturday, Nov. 13 at 2 p.m. & 6 p.m.
Sunday, Nov. 14 at 2 p.m. & 6 p.m.
L. Frank Baum's classic novel comes to life in The Wizard of Oz. This faithful adaptation by the Royal Shakespeare Company features all the most beloved songs and moments from the 1939 classic film, brought to life onstage. Young Dorothy Gale is swept away by a tornado from her Kansas farm to the magical land of Oz. There, she encounters a host of whimsical characters: good witches, bad witches, animals that talk, scarecrows that walk, and things magical to behold. To find her way home, she must journey along the Yellow Brick Road to see the mysterious and all-powerful Wizard in Emerald City. Along the way, she makes new friends, but must also brave many dangers, including the Wicked Witch of the West, who will stop at nothing to get her hands on Dorothy's magical Ruby Slippers.
The directorial team for The Wizard of Oz includes director David Horn, assistant director Kristi Vaughn, vocal director Katrin Young, and choreographer Jaylyn Richards.
FEATURED CAST:
Dorothy: Hannah Richards of Magnolia
Zeke/Lion: Tobias Clark of Magnolia
Hickory/Tinman: C.J. Young of Magnolia
Hunk/Scarecrow: Canaan Bowles of Tomball
Glinda: Rory Amos of Spring
Wicked Witch: Ellie Phelps of Tomball
Professor/Wizard: Taro Ariz of Montgomery
Aunt Em: Jessica Townley of Cypress
Uncle Henry: Caleb Clark of Conroe
Miss Gulch: Ashton Vaughn of Cypress
Emerald City Guard: Zach Foster of Hockley
The Wizard of Oz
Concordia Lutheran High School
700 E. Main Street, Tomball 77375
Friday, Nov. 19 at 7 p.m.
Saturday, Nov. 20 at 2 p.m. & 6 p.m.
Sunday, Nov. 21 at 2 p.m. & 6 p.m.
Tickets can be purchased online at nationalyouththeater.org/ticketing.
The Lion King Jr., is presented through special arrangement with Music Theatre International (MTI). The Wizard of Oz is presented through special arrangement with Concord Theatricals on behalf of Tams-Witmark LLC.