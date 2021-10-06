National Youth Theater to Present THE LION KING JR. and THE WIZARD OF OZ

National Youth Theater has announced their upcoming productions of Disney's The Lion King Jr., and The Wizard of Oz. Both shows are filled with phenomenal performers ages 8-19.

Based on the 1994 Disney animated feature film of the same name and William Shakespeare's Hamlet, The Lion King Jr. is the story of Simba, an adventurous and energetic lion cub who is next in line to be king of the Pride Lands, a thriving and beautiful region in the African savanna. When Simba's father Mufasa is killed by his uncle Scar, though, Simba is led to believe that his father's death is his fault, and he is encouraged to run away forever. Scar seizes power and with his already unstable mind deteriorating, the Pride Lands experience a darkness and desolation from which only Simba can save the animals of the kingdom.

The directorial team for The Lion King Jr. includes director Erica Gallegos, vocal director Kristel Williams, choreographer Jenny Moyado, and intern Melody Ochterbeck.

FEATURED CAST:

Simba: Calder McDonald of Montgomery

Young Simba: Elijah Barosh of Walden

Nala: Elianna Barosh of Walden

Young Nala: Kamryn Williams of Montgomery

Scar: Jacob Holland of Willis

Mufasa: Joshua Lachney of Woodforest

Rafiki: Isa Barosh of Walden

Timon: Mary-Jean Morrissette of Spring

Pumba: Brady Paffie of Woodforest

Zazu: Jacob Hale of Willis

PERFORMANCES:

The Lion King Jr.

Concordia Lutheran High School

700 E. Main Street, Tomball 77375

Thursday, Nov. 11 at 7 p.m.

Friday, Nov. 12 at 7 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 13 at 2 p.m. & 6 p.m.

Sunday, Nov. 14 at 2 p.m. & 6 p.m.

L. Frank Baum's classic novel comes to life in The Wizard of Oz. This faithful adaptation by the Royal Shakespeare Company features all the most beloved songs and moments from the 1939 classic film, brought to life onstage. Young Dorothy Gale is swept away by a tornado from her Kansas farm to the magical land of Oz. There, she encounters a host of whimsical characters: good witches, bad witches, animals that talk, scarecrows that walk, and things magical to behold. To find her way home, she must journey along the Yellow Brick Road to see the mysterious and all-powerful Wizard in Emerald City. Along the way, she makes new friends, but must also brave many dangers, including the Wicked Witch of the West, who will stop at nothing to get her hands on Dorothy's magical Ruby Slippers.

The directorial team for The Wizard of Oz includes director David Horn, assistant director Kristi Vaughn, vocal director Katrin Young, and choreographer Jaylyn Richards.

FEATURED CAST:

Dorothy: Hannah Richards of Magnolia

Zeke/Lion: Tobias Clark of Magnolia

Hickory/Tinman: C.J. Young of Magnolia

Hunk/Scarecrow: Canaan Bowles of Tomball

Glinda: Rory Amos of Spring

Wicked Witch: Ellie Phelps of Tomball

Professor/Wizard: Taro Ariz of Montgomery

Aunt Em: Jessica Townley of Cypress

Uncle Henry: Caleb Clark of Conroe

Miss Gulch: Ashton Vaughn of Cypress

Emerald City Guard: Zach Foster of Hockley

The Wizard of Oz

Concordia Lutheran High School

700 E. Main Street, Tomball 77375

Friday, Nov. 19 at 7 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 20 at 2 p.m. & 6 p.m.

Sunday, Nov. 21 at 2 p.m. & 6 p.m.

Tickets can be purchased online at nationalyouththeater.org/ticketing.

The Lion King Jr., is presented through special arrangement with Music Theatre International (MTI). The Wizard of Oz is presented through special arrangement with Concord Theatricals on behalf of Tams-Witmark LLC.