Musiqa Reveals New Executive Director

Musiqa, Houston's composer-led contemporary music presenter, has announced the appointment of Dawson White as Executive Director, succeeding Anthony Barilla. White will officially assume his new role on November 17th, working alongside Artistic Director Dr. Anthony Brandt.



White's appointment marks a homecoming for an artist with deep roots in Houston's classical music scene. A Rice University graduate and tenured violist with the Cabrillo Festival of Contemporary Music, he served for over a decade as a member of the Houston Grand Opera and Houston Ballet orchestras. He currently performs as substitute violist with the Houston Symphony, Houston Grand Opera, and Houston Ballet and other groups locally and nationally.



White brings a career coaching and consulting background with Aspire Music Company, which he founded to help musicians, businesses, and nonprofit organizations apply systems thinking to build sustainable careers and organizations. His experience in strategic planning, organizational development, and career design complements his artistic credentials as Musiqa looks ahead to its 25th anniversary in 2027.

Dawson White, Incoming Executive Director: "Musiqa has always represented what I believe music can be at its best - fearless, collaborative, intimate, and deeply connected to community. Having performed with Musiqa and witnessed its impact firsthand, I'm honored to help shape its future. I'm grateful to Tony Barilla for the excellent foundation he's leaving and for his guidance during this transition."

Dr. Anthony Brandt, Artistic Director and Co-Founder: “All of us in Musiqa are excited by Dawson's passion for new music and inter-disciplinary collaboration, his deep convictions about the role of the arts in the community, and his exceptional accomplishments mentoring artists and arts organizations. As we prepare to celebrate our 25th anniversary, we are honored to welcome Dawson and look forward to his leadership.

“During Anthony Barilla's tenure, Musiqa broadened its artistic and educational partnerships, co-founded the Cross-Country Consortium to help promote Black, Latinx and indigenous composers, established an endowment, diversified its foundation support, and grew its audiences. Musiqa is deeply grateful for Mr. Barilla's leadership.”

Anthony Barilla, Outgoing Executive Director: "Over the past six years I've been honored to have been part of the Musiqa team, to have worked with some truly exceptional musicians and composers, and to experience firsthand Musiqa's impact on the wider community of Houston poets, filmmakers, dancers and other artists. Musiqa is a truly unique local institution with supporters around the country, and I'm grateful to have been a part of it."