Houston Chamber Choir to Present 26th Annual HEAR THE FUTURE Choral Invitational Festival

The Houston Chamber Choir will present the 26th annual Hear the Future Invitational Choral Festival, bringing together youth choirs from across the Greater Houston area for a free public concert and a series of educational master classes.

Now in its 26th year, Hear the Future highlights emerging choral talent from local middle school and high school programs while providing performance and learning opportunities led by professional musicians. Thousands of students from K–12 choral programs have participated in the festival since its founding.

The 2026 festival will feature three participating ensembles: Mitchell Intermediate, conducted by Julia Stobbe; Beckendorff Junior High School, conducted by Bonnie Hulse; and Klein Cain High School, conducted by Austin Dean. The Houston Chamber Choir will also perform as part of the festival.

Educational programming will include master classes led by choral professionals, with this year’s featured VIP Master Class taught by Anthony Maglione, Director of Choral Studies at the University of Houston. Master classes will be open to students and members of the public.

All festival events will take place at Grace Presbyterian Church, with a community concert concluding the day’s programming. Admission is free, no tickets are required, and seating will be open. The event is appropriate for audiences of all ages, with ample parking available on site.