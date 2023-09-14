Mildred's Umbrella Participates In The National Project: #ENOUGH: PLAYS TO END GUN VIOLENCE

Mildred's Umbrella Theater Company is participating for the third time in the national reading of #ENOUGH: PLAYS TO END GUN VIOLENCE, a project where theaters all over the country perform readings on the same evening of competitively selected plays about gun violence written by teenagers. This year we are collaborating with Firecracker Productions, who will be bringing in high school student actors to join our adult actors in the reading of the scripts. Esurient Arts,whose mission is to explore underrepresented voices through the arts,was a partner with Mildred's Umbrella in 2022 for THE MOTHER PROJECT. They will be organizing a talkback after the reading with members of the community who have experienced gun violence. This year, there are six short plays written by teens. Local directors include Dabrina Sandifer, Eddie Edge, Rhett Martinez, Edgar Guajardo and Leighza Walker.

The performance will take place on November 6, 2023 at Studio 101 at 7:30pm. The event should run about 90 minutes, total. Our tickets will continue to be 'Pay as you Can' this season, and they can be purchased on our website. Click Here. All proceeds will go to Texas Gunsense, an organization dedicated to end gun violence.

Mildred's Umbrella's 2023-2024 Season has support from The Houston Arts Alliance and The Texas Commission on the Arts.

About ENOUGH! Plays to End Gun Violence: Founded in 2019, ENOUGH! Plays to End Gun Violence calls on teens to confront gun violence by creating new works of theater that will spark critical conversations and inspire meaningful action in communities across the country. Our mission is to promote playwriting as a tool for self-expression and social change, harnessing this generation's spirit of activism and providing a platform for America's playwrights of tomorrow to discover and develop their voices today. Now in its third year, ENOUGH! has received more than 500 short plays by teen writers tackling gun violence. More than 100 organizations have participated in ENOUGH!'s two previous Nationwide Readings in 2020 and 2022, involving nearly 2,000 artists and reaching more than 10,000 people. ENOUGH! has been covered by international press outlets PBS NewsHour, NPR, and BBC. ENOUGH! is the recent recipient of the Goldin Foundation Exemplary Project Award. For more info on this project:https://www.enoughplays.com/.