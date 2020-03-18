Main Street Theater Cancels Performances and Classes

Main Street Theater has released the following statement regarding upcoming performances:

Following the instructions of city officials regarding Covid-19 coronavirus, Main Street Theater has canceled all performances and classes (except our small Spring Break camp) for the foreseeable future. While we do not take this decision lightly, our foremost priority is ensuring your health and safety, as well as the health of our artists and staff.

Our offices are currently closed as well. We understand your concerns and ask your patience at this time. Rest assured that we will be in touch as soon as possible regarding your tickets and other matters.

We will continue to monitor the city's response to Covid-19 coronavirus closely and notify you once we have more information.

We wish you well during this difficult time and look forward to seeing you once we resume performances.





