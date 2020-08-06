La Speranza Announces 2020/21 Season HOPE FOR THE FUTURE

The season begins on August 29th with a series of arias and works by Bach.

la speranza, the Houston-based ensemble that explores the connection between music and wellness through chamber music performances on period instruments, celebrates fourth anniversary of its formation by announcing its 2020-2021 season, "Hope for the Future". This season features monthly streamed concerts curated with music from the Baroque through early Romantic eras that illustrates a word or concept associated with hope, the English translation of the Italian speranza. "We hear the word 'hope' thrown around every day," says Yvonne Smith, artistic director and violist of la speranza, "I'm excited to celebrate the many facets of such a crucial part of our existence with our audience this season."

The season begins on August 29th with a series of arias and works by Johann Sebastian Bach (1685-1750) and other Baroque era composers that explore the meaning of hope. Other programs in this monthly concert series highlight concepts such as gratitude, motivation, contemplation, breathing, laughter, and joy with music written for various combinations of string, wind, and keyboard instruments. All concerts will be free to stream on la speranza's YouTube and Facebook channels and will include the option of supporting la speranza with a donation of any amount. Donors receive access to videos to all past concerts as well as exclusive behind-the-scenes content.

For more information about la speranza and their 2020/21 season, please visit www.la-speranza.com.

