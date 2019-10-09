Jim Loucks Brings BOOGER RED To The Houston Fringe Festival

Solo performer and playwright Jim Loucks brings his Southern storytelling style to the Houston Fringe Festival with his one-man show Booger Red November 5-9, 2019 (MATCH, 3400 Main St., Houston, TX 77002). Booger Red is directed by Lisa Chess.

Booger Red survives a rough childhood to become a renowned Hellfire and Brimstone Southern Baptist preacher. How can Preacher's Kid Jimmy find a way out from under Booger Red's larger-than-life shadow as he grows up and finds his own voice? If you've ever had a dream or a daddy, Loucks' gritty and passionate solo performance is for you.

Loosely based on stories from Loucks' childhood, Booger Red is the story of someone finding their own unique voice, resisting the pressures of society's ideas of who they should be, and forging their own way. Booger Red premiered in Madisonville, KY's Bacon, Blues and Big Stories Festival last October and has been performed at FronteraFest in Austin, FRIGID Fest in New York, NY and the Electric Lodge in Loucks' current hometown of Venice, CA earlier this year. Booger Red also had a run over the summer at the Winnipeg Fringe, where it earned 4 Stars from the Winnipeg Free Press, and at the Calgary Fringe.

Loucks has previously traveled the country with his first two solo shows Cemetery Golf and The Biscuiteater, which had successful runs at the Electric Lodge in Venice, CA, United Solo in NYC, Piccolo Spoleto in Charleston, FronteraFest in Austin, and the Fringes in Orlando, San Diego, Hollywood, San Francisco, Boulder, Scranton, Chicago, Tucson, Ottawa and the Cincy Fringe, where he received a CityBeat critic's pick. Winner of Best Solo Performance at the Tucson Fringe for The Biscuiteater.

"Storytelling is in good hands with Jim Loucks...gifted with outgoing generosity and the evident drive to create the finest one-person shows in this generation. Booger Red is another well-appointed household in the village of Loucks' solo career." Dr Dave Robinson, Central Texas Live Theatre

Tickets: $10 in advance ($15 at the door), available at www.houstonfringefestival.org and www.jimloucks.com .





