Howard County Arts Council Offers Employment And Volunteer Opportunities Through Summer Camp In 2020

The Howard County Arts Council (HCAC) is currently accepting applications for Camp Counselors (paid) and Camp Volunteers (unpaid) for its 2020 Visual and Performing Arts Summer Camps. Applicants for Camp Counselor positions may apply by visiting the Arts Council website at hocoarts.org/employment. Camp Volunteer applicants should visit the Volunteer page of the website at hocoarts.org/volunteer to submit their application.

Duties of the Counselor and Volunteer positions include supervising campers in art-related activities as directed by the classroom instructor; monitoring campers during breaks, lunch times, etc.; and preparing classrooms and materials for the day's activities. At least one Counselor or Volunteer is assigned to each class. Counselors must be aged 18 by June 15, 2020; Volunteers must be aged 15 by September 1, 2020.

Camps are offered June 29 - August 21 from 9:00am-3:30pm; before- and after-care are offered from 8:00-9:00am and 3:30-6:00pm, respectively. Hours for Counselors and Volunteers vary; however, Counselors must be able to work a full day (8:45am-3:45pm) and commit to at least one full camp session. Opportunities may be available to work extended hours during before- and after-care. Application deadline is March 30, 2020.





