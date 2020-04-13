Houston Theater Students Run Lines With Inanimate Objects

The Houston Press has reported that Stafford High School Director of Theater, Blake Weir, has tasked all students to create a video of themselves interacting with an inanimate object.

Read the full story HERE!

"Theater is a reflection of life, often of current trends and now we're all staying at home", says Weir. "I wanted the assignment to be something they could do at home that would be fun but challenging. And to mirror a practice we'd studied in class, what do you do when you're working with an actor and you're not getting much back from them? How do you build the story in your own head?"

Watch the videos of the students below!





