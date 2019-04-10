Houston Symphony to Perform the Music of Led Zeppelin

The Houston Symphony celebrates the 50th anniversary of the iconic English rock band in the one-night-only program the Music of Led Zeppelin at 7:30 p.m. April 19 at Jones Hall.

Guest conductor Brent Havens returns to Houston to lead the electrifying program with vocalist Randy Jackson, lead singer and guitarist for the band Zebra. The Houston Symphony, augmented by a full rock band, covers a set list of all Led Zeppelin's greatest hits, including "The Immigrant Song," "Whole Lotta Love," "Stairway to Heaven," and more.

Formed in the 1960s, the English hard rock band Led Zeppelin dominated the soundwaves throughout its career. Led Zeppelin earned the prestigious Grammy Lifetime Achievement Award in 2005 for its creative contributions to the field of music recording. After four decades, Led Zeppelin recently announced plans for a year-long tour and release of a new album.

The Music of Led Zeppelin program takes place at Jones Hall for the Performing Arts, 615 Louisiana Street, in Houston's Theater District. For tickets and information, please call 713.224.7575 or visit houstonsymphony.org. Tickets may also be purchased at the Houston Symphony Patron Services Center in Jones Hall (Monday-Saturday from 12-6 p.m.). All programs and artists are subject to change.

About the Houston Symphony

During the 2018-19 season, the Houston Symphony celebrates its fifth season with Music Director Andrés Orozco-Estrada and continues its second century as one of America's leading orchestras with a full complement of concert, community, education, touring, and recording activities. The Houston Symphony, one of the oldest performing arts organizations in Texas, held its inaugural performance at The Majestic Theater in downtown Houston June 21, 1913. Today, with an annual operating budget of $33.9 million, the full-time ensemble of 88 professional musicians presents nearly 170 concerts annually, making it the largest performing arts organization in Houston. Additionally, musicians of the orchestra and the Symphony's four Community-Embedded Musicians offer over 900 community-based performances each year, reaching thousands of people in Greater Houston.

The Grammy Award-winning Houston Symphony has recorded under various prestigious labels, including Naxos, Koch International Classics, Telarc, RCA Red Seal, Virgin Classics and, most recently, Dutch recording label PENTATONE. In 2017, the Houston Symphony was awarded an ECHO Klassik award for the live recording of Alban Berg's Wozzeck under the direction of former Music Director Hans Graf. The orchestra earned its first Grammy nomination and Grammy Award at the 60th annual ceremony for the same recording in the Best Opera Recording category.





Related Articles Shows View More Houston Stories

More Hot Stories For You