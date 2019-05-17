Houston Symphony Closes Out 2018â€“2019 POPS Season

Houston Symphony Principal POPS Conductor Steven Reineke leads the Symphony and the Houston Symphony Chorus in a POPS season finale of show-stoppers from past and current Broadway productions in The Best of Broadway, May 24 & 25 at 8 p.m. and May 26 at 7:30 p.m.

Under the direction of Dr. Betsy Cook Weber, the Houston Symphony Chorus joins Reineke and the Symphony in renditions of the most iconic choral numbers from Broadway in an unforgettable evening of music. Reineke leads the orchestra and chorus in tunes from Broadway classics like South Pacific, My Fair Lady, West Side Story, Oklahoma!, and Anything Goes, as well as more recent Broadway hits from Cats, Chicago, and Dear Evan Hansen, winner of the 2017 Tony Award for Best Musical.

The Best of Broadway is part of the Spec's Wines, Spirits & Finer Foods End of Season Celebration. Additional support comes from Mr. and Mrs. Jim R. Smith and United Airlines, the Official Airline of the Houston Symphony. The Best of Broadway takes place at Jones Hall for the Performing Arts, 615 Louisiana Street, in Houston's Theater District. For tickets and information, please call 713.224.7575 or visit houstonsymphony.org. Tickets may also be purchased at the Houston Symphony Patron Services Center in Jones Hall (Monday-Saturday, 12-6 p.m.). All programs and artists are subject to change.

About the Houston Symphony

During the 2018-19 season, the Houston Symphony celebrates its fifth season with Music Director Andrés Orozco-Estrada and continues its second century as one of America's leading orchestras with a full complement of concert, community, education, touring and recording activities. The Houston Symphony, one of the oldest performing arts organizations in Texas, held its inaugural performance at The Majestic Theater in downtown Houston June 21, 1913. Today, with an annual operating budget of $33.9 million, the full-time ensemble of 88 professional musicians presents nearly 170 concerts annually, making it the largest performing arts organization in Houston. Additionally, musicians of the orchestra and the Symphony's four Community-Embedded Musicians offer over 900 community-based performances each year, reaching thousands of people in Greater Houston.

The Grammy Award-winning Houston Symphony has recorded under various prestigious labels, including Naxos, Koch International Classics, Telarc, RCA Red Seal, Virgin Classics and, most recently, Dutch recording label PENTATONE. In 2017, the Houston Symphony was awarded an ECHO Klassik award for the live recording of Alban Berg's Wozzeck under the direction of former Music Director Hans Graf. The orchestra earned its first Grammy nomination and Grammy Award at the 60th annual ceremony for the same recording in the Best Opera Recording category.





