Houston Grand Opera's HGOco presents "Exploring Your Creative Identity," a new eight-week course for those 55 and older that offers participants the opportunity to discover and cultivate a variety of creative practices. This "creative aging" course is part of HGO's Seeking the Human Spirit initiative and embodies the 2019-20 theme of "identity." The group taking the course will collectively produce an original work of art based on the "identity" motif. Singing, song composition, improvisational acting, creative writing, and expressive movement sessions led by industry professionals will take participants through the creative process. No previous experience is required.

HGOco is the education and community engagement arm of Houston Grand Opera. Seeking the Human Spirit, administered under HGOco, is a six-year, multi-disciplinary initiative designed to highlight the universal spiritual themes raised in opera and to expand and deepen Houstonians' connections to opera and to art.

Sept. 10: 10AM-11:45AM (Rehearsal Room 4)

Sept. 17: 10AM-11:45AM (Rehearsal Room 4)

Sept. 24: 10AM -11:45AM (Rehearsal Room 3)

Oct. 1: 10AM -11:45AM (Rehearsal Room 3)

Oct. 8: 10AM -11:45AM (Rehearsal Room 4)

Oct. 15: 10AM -11:45AM (Rehearsal Room 4)

Oct. 19: 10AM -3 M (Rehearsal Room 3)

Oct. 23: 5PM -7PM (Rehearsal Room Gockley)

Wortham Theater Center, 510 Preston St., Houston, 77002, Tariff: $300 for the eight-week session. Sessions cannot be purchase individually. For tickets, go to houstongrandopera.org

Houston Grand Opera (HGO) is one of the largest, most innovative, and most highly acclaimed opera companies in the United States. HGO is the only American finalist for Opera Company of the Year in the 2019 International Opera Awards. In fulfilling its mission to advance the operatic art to serve an ever-evolving audience, HGO has led the field in

commissioning new works (66 world premieres to date) and in training and nurturing promising young artists and administrators. The company contributes to the cultural enrichment of Houston and the nation through a diverse and

innovative program of performances, community events, and education projects that reaches the widest possible public. HGO's pioneering community engagement initiative, HGOco, has served as a model for other arts organizations.





Related Articles Shows View More Houston Stories

More Hot Stories For You