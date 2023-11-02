Houston Grand Opera To Host Annual Holiday Celebration At Discovery Green

Houston Grand Opera (HGO) invites the entire city to join the company for the seventh annual Carols on the Green showcase and sing-along, held in partnership with Discovery Green. The family-friendly evening is a celebration of the diverse holiday traditions cherished across Houston.

The festive event will feature music celebrating Christmas, Kwanza, and Hanukkah performed by singers from HGO community partners including the Segundo Barrio Children's Chorus and Indigo Diaspora Dance Company; the HGO Chorus; and HGO's Bauer Family High School Vocal Studio. The tenor Demetrious Sampson, Jr., a current member of HGO's prestigious Butler Studio program, will also take the stage.

The free event will feature interactive activities for audience members of all ages to enjoy, with guests invited to wear festive holiday attire (ugly sweaters encouraged). Last year's Carols on the Green performance drew a record-breaking 1,000 people.

Houston Grand Opera has connected with Houston's dynamic and diverse community through its Community & Learning initiatives since 2007. By providing authentic and enriching experiences through collaborative partnerships with schools, families, community organizations, and curious members of society, Community & Learning explores the intersection between the art of opera and the needs of the people HGO serves. Initiatives include developing new operatic works and conversations that resonate thematically with the Opera's audiences and, each season, offering popular, enriching programs like the Student Performance Series, Opera to Go!, and Storybook Opera in over 100 schools in Houston and throughout Texas.

Houston Grand Opera (HGO) is one of the largest, most innovative, and most highly acclaimed opera companies in the United States. General Director and CEO Khori Dastoor assumed leadership of the organization and responsibility for its strategic vision in 2021. HGO was the only American finalist for Opera Company of the Year in the 2019 International Opera Awards, and the only American company to be nominated twice. In fulfilling its mission to advance the operatic art, to serve the Houston community, and to be a global leader in the future of opera, HGO has led the field in commissioning and producing new works (75 world premieres to date) and in training and nurturing promising young artists and administrators. The company contributes to the cultural enrichment of Houston and the nation through a diverse and innovative program of performances, community events, and education projects that reaches the widest possible public. HGO's pioneering Community and Learning initiative has served as a model for other arts organizations. The company invites all Houstonians to experience superlative opera without the barrier of price through discounted single tickets and subscriptions, subsidized student performances, and free productions.

HGO has toured extensively and has won a Tony, two Grammy awards, and three Emmy awards. It is the only opera company to win all three honors.