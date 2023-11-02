Vote Now 2023 BroadwayWorld Houston Awards

Houston Grand Opera To Host Annual Holiday Celebration At Discovery Green

The company celebrates the season with Carols on the Green, to take place on December 9.

By: Nov. 02, 2023

POPULAR

Exclusive Photos: Get A First Look At Britney Coleman, Judy McLane, & More COMPANY on Tour Photo 1 Exclusive: Get A First Look At COMPANY on Tour
Video: GIRL FROM THE NORTH COUNTRY Cast Hits the Road Photo 2 Video: GIRL FROM THE NORTH COUNTRY Cast Hits the Road
Cast Set For the Non-Equity National Tour of THE CHER SHOW Photo 3 Cast Set For the Non-Equity National Tour of THE CHER SHOW
Celebrate WICKED's 20th Anniversary With Merch and Souvenirs in Our Theatre Shop! Photo 4 Celebrate WICKED's 20th Anniversary With Merch and Souvenirs in Our Theatre Shop!

Houston Grand Opera To Host Annual Holiday Celebration At Discovery Green

Houston Grand Opera To Host Annual Holiday Celebration At Discovery Green

Houston Grand Opera (HGO) invites the entire city to join the company for the seventh annual Carols on the Green showcase and sing-along, held in partnership with Discovery Green. The family-friendly evening is a celebration of the diverse holiday traditions cherished across Houston. 

The festive event will feature music celebrating Christmas, Kwanza, and Hanukkah performed by singers from HGO community partners including the Segundo Barrio Children's Chorus and Indigo Diaspora Dance Company; the HGO Chorus; and HGO's Bauer Family High School Vocal Studio. The tenor Demetrious Sampson, Jr., a current member of HGO's prestigious Butler Studio program, will also take the stage.

The free event will feature interactive activities for audience members of all ages to enjoy, with guests invited to wear festive holiday attire (ugly sweaters encouraged). Last year's Carols on the Green performance drew a record-breaking 1,000 people.

Houston Grand Opera has connected with Houston's dynamic and diverse community through its Community & Learning initiatives since 2007. By providing authentic and enriching experiences through collaborative partnerships with schools, families, community organizations, and curious members of society, Community & Learning explores the intersection between the art of opera and the needs of the people HGO serves. Initiatives include developing new operatic works and conversations that resonate thematically with the Opera's audiences and, each season, offering popular, enriching programs like the Student Performance Series, Opera to Go!, and Storybook Opera in over 100 schools in Houston and throughout Texas.  

Houston Grand Opera (HGO) is one of the largest, most innovative, and most highly acclaimed opera companies in the United States. General Director and CEO Khori Dastoor assumed leadership of the organization and responsibility for its strategic vision in 2021. HGO was the only American finalist for Opera Company of the Year in the 2019 International Opera Awards, and the only American company to be nominated twice. In fulfilling its mission to advance the operatic art, to serve the Houston community, and to be a global leader in the future of opera, HGO has led the field in commissioning and producing new works (75 world premieres to date) and in training and nurturing promising young artists and administrators. The company contributes to the cultural enrichment of Houston and the nation through a diverse and innovative program of performances, community events, and education projects that reaches the widest possible public. HGO's pioneering Community and Learning initiative has served as a model for other arts organizations. The company invites all Houstonians to experience superlative opera without the barrier of price through discounted single tickets and subscriptions, subsidized student performances, and free productions.   

  

HGO has toured extensively and has won a Tony, two Grammy awards, and three Emmy awards. It is the only opera company to win all three honors.




RELATED STORIES - Houston

1
Main Street Theater Celebrates National Native American Heritage Month With 26 MILES By Qu Photo
Main Street Theater Celebrates National Native American Heritage Month With 26 MILES By Quiara Alegría Hudes

In early 2024, Main Street Theater will be producing the regional premiere of 26 Miles by Pulitzer Prize and Tony Award winner Quiara Alegría Hudes (In the Heights, The Elliot Trilogy).

2
Voting Opens for 2023 BroadwayWorld Houston Awards Photo
Voting Opens for 2023 BroadwayWorld Houston Awards

Voting is now open for the 2023 BroadwayWorld Houston Awards! Nominations were reader-submitted and now our readers get to vote for their favorites.

3
Previews: THE PRAIRIE HAS A RAINBOW live Reading and Book Signing at Michaels Outpost Photo
Previews: THE PRAIRIE HAS A RAINBOW live Reading and Book Signing at Michael's Outpost

Some of the things that were important in Laura's work were the foundations of her book - honesty, integrity, and doing the right thing when given the opportunity. Those never changed for my family. They still exist today. So telling stories that still have that foundation in them. The time period that my parents were brought up and brought their children into, and now in my lifetime as well held on to those values. I want that to be presented in these books as well.

4
Interview: KENN MCLAUGHLIN of SWITZERLAND at STAGES HOUSTON Photo
Interview: KENN MCLAUGHLIN of SWITZERLAND at STAGES HOUSTON

I fell in love with it back in 2014 when I first had it in my hand. And I wanted to produce for a long period of time. Ultimately, because it's that element of surprise that I love most about theater, SWITZERLAND is all about surprise.

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

The Current Cast of WICKED Lights Up the Green Carpet for the 20th Anniversary Celebration Video
The Current Cast of WICKED Lights Up the Green Carpet for the 20th Anniversary Celebration
Exclusive: Block Sings 'Manhattan in December' From Christmas Album Video
Exclusive: Block Sings 'Manhattan in December' From Christmas Album
Watch THE WIZ's Dorothy, Nichelle Lewis, Sing 'Wonder, Wonder Why' Video
Watch THE WIZ's Dorothy, Nichelle Lewis, Sing 'Wonder, Wonder Why'
View all Videos

Houston SHOWS
INTO THE WOODS in Houston INTO THE WOODS
Art Factory (12/01-12/17)
On Your Feet (Non-Equity) in Houston On Your Feet (Non-Equity)
Hobby Center for the Performing Arts (1/30-2/11)
Run for Your Wife in Houston Run for Your Wife
Playhouse 1960 (10/20-11/05)
Vincent in Houston Vincent
Midtown arts (12/24-12/24)
MJ in Houston MJ
Hobby Center for the Performing Arts (11/14-11/19)
A Christmas Carol in Houston A Christmas Carol
National Youth Theater (12/08-12/10)
Beauty and the Beast in Houston Beauty and the Beast
National Youth Theater (11/10-11/12)
The Merry Widow in Houston The Merry Widow
Moores Opera House (2/01-2/04)
Cosi Fan Tutte in Houston Cosi Fan Tutte
Moores Opera House (4/11-4/14)
The Gator Conspiracy in Houston The Gator Conspiracy
Midtown Arts and Theater Center Houston (1/18-1/21)VIDEOS
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You