Houston Grand Opera Hosts 2024 Butler Studio Showcase

The Sarah and Ernest Butler Houston Grand Opera Studio will present the annual Butler Studio Showcase on Sept. 13, 2024, in the Cullen Theater at the Wortham Theater Center.

This popular annual event is designed to showcase the unique talents of the emerging artists training with HGO’s prestigious Butler Studio program. During an intimate evening, the 11-member 2024-25 class, which includes seven new artists, will perform staged, costumed excerpts from a variety of operatic works. This year’s program includes selections from La bohème, Simon Boccanegra, The Elixir of Love, Faust, The Consul, The Tales of Hoffmann, and Carmen.

The Sarah and Ernest Butler Houston Grand Opera Studio is one of the most respected young artist programs in the world. Since 1977, it has provided comprehensive career development to emerging artists who have demonstrated potential to make major contributions to the field of opera. During a residency of up to three years, each performer receives customized training from an expert team while gaining invaluable performance experience at the highest level.

Who: HGO’s 2024-25 Butler Studio Artists

· Alissa Goretsky, soprano (third place at 2024 Concert of Arias)

· Elizabeth “Hanje,” soprano (first place winner at 2024 Concert of Arias)

· Ani Kushyan, mezzo-soprano

· Michael McDermott, tenor (third place at 2023 Concert of Arias)

· Shawn Roth, tenor

· Demetrious Sampson, Jr., tenor (second place and Audience Choice winner at 2023 Concert of Arias)

· Sam Dhobhany, bass-baritone (winner of the Ana María Martínez Encouragement Award at 2024 Concert of Arias)

· Ziniu Zhao, bass-baritone (second place at 2024 Concert of Arias)

· Navasard Hakobyan, baritone (first place at 2022 Concert of Arias)

· Laura Bleakley, pianist/coach

· Jenny Choo, pianist/coach



When: Thursday, Sept. 13, 2024, at 7 p.m.

Where: Cullen Theater, Wortham Theater Center, 501 Texas Ave.

