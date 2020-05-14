Houston Grand Opera Announces New Online Summer Camp Discover Opera

Houston Grand Opera's HGOco announces a new online virtual camp, Discover Opera. Youth ages 13-18 are invited to embark on a journey to learn songs appropriate for auditions, develop fluency in the International Phonetic Alphabet, download the experiences from opera's biggest stars, practice stage combat and movement to fight off villains, and strengthen acting skills in an online expedition of vocal prowess.

Due to public health and safety concerns, HGO canceled Sing Move Play, Create an Opera, and Art of Opera camps originally scheduled for June 2020. Previously registered campers wishing to transfer their tuition should contact hgoco@hgo.org.

HGOco connects HGO's creative resources with Houston's diverse and vibrant community. The "co" in HGOco stands for company, community, and collaboration. HGOco's innovative and engaging programs take place throughout the greater Houston area-in schools, parks, community landmarks, alternative performance spaces, and at the Wortham Theater Center, providing opportunities for community members of all ages to explore, engage, and learn through the inspiring art of opera.

To learn more, please visit https://www.houstongrandopera.org/community-programs/hgoco-event/opera-camp/.





