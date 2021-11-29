Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

HAMILTON Comes to the Hobby Center in 2022

Performances will run February 22-March 20, 2022 at The Hobby Center for the Performing Arts.

Nov. 29, 2021 Â 

Broadway Hobby Center presents HAMILTON in 2022. Performances will run February 22-March 20, 2022 at The Hobby Center for the Performing Arts.

Tickets start at $49 and are available at BroadwayAtTheHobbyCenter.com.

HAMILTON is the story of America then, told by America now. Featuring a score that blends hip-hop, jazz, R&B and Broadway, HAMILTON has taken the story of American founding father Alexander Hamilton and created a revolutionary moment in theatre-a musical that has had a profound impact on culture, politics, and education.

With book, music, and lyrics by Lin-Manuel Miranda, direction by Thomas Kail, choreography by Andy Blankenbuehler, and musical supervision and orchestrations by Alex Lacamoire, HAMILTON is based on Ron Chernow's acclaimed biography. It has won Tony, Grammy, and Olivier Awards, the Pulitzer Prize for Drama, and an unprecedented special citation from the Kennedy Center Honors.


