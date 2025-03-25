Full Cast Set for Pulitzer Prize Winner PRIMARY TRUST at Alley Theatre

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Alley Theatre has revealed the cast of Primary Trust. Directed by Niegel Smith, Eboni Booth’s heartwarming journey explores the intimate moments where every choice matters and every connection holds the power to change lives.

“I've been a big fan of Primary Trust since I first read the play shortly before the pandemic,” said Melrose. “In the few years that we've been back to doing live theatre again, I've been delighted (but in no way surprised) to see Primary Trust's skyrocketing success: from an off-Broadway premiere to the Pulitzer Prize for Drama to many successful productions across the country. Now, I'm thrilled to share this lovely, moving play with Houston audiences at Alley Theatre.”

Niegel Smith, Executive Artistic Director of NYC’s Obie Award-winning theatre The Flea, shared his insights on the production, “Eboni has crafted a work that captures the joy of friendship and community and how you can make your life happen, instead of letting it happen to you. I am thrilled to be returning to the Alley, helming this delicate and funny new play with an exceptional Houston cast!”

The cast of Primary Trust includes Alley’s Resident Acting Company members Michelle Elaine as Corrina/ Wally’s Waiter/ Bank Customers, Chris Hutchison as Clay/ Sam/ Le Pousselet Bartender, and David Rainey as Bert.

Rounding out the cast is Stanley Andrew Jackson (Ken Ludwig’s The Three Musketeers) as Kenneth.

The creative team includes Scenic Designer Michael Locher, Costume Designer Dominique Fawn Hill, Lighting Designer Xavier Pierce, Sound Designer Megan Culley, Fight Director & Intimacy Specialist Adam Noble, Stage Manager Trinity A. Nobles, and Assistant Stage Manager Meagan Rachelle Smallwood.

ACCESSIBLE PERFORMANCES: Audio Described Performance on Sunday, May 11 at 7:00 PM, ASL Interpreted Performance is Wednesday, May 21 at 7:30 PM, and Captioned Performance on Sunday, May 25 at 2:00 PM.

