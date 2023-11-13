First Standings Announced For The 2023 BroadwayWorld Houston Awards; Theatre Southwest Leads Favorite Local Theatre!

The first standings have been announced as of Monday, November 13th for the 2023 BroadwayWorld Houston Awards! Don't miss out on making sure that your favorite theatres, stars, and shows get the recognition they deserve!

The 2023 Regional Awards honor regional productions, touring shows, and more which had their first performance between October 1, 2022 through September 30, 2023. Our local editors set the categories, our readers submitted their nominees, and now you get to vote for your favorites! Voting will continue through December 31st, 2023.

Winners will be announced in January!

Don't miss out on making sure that your favorite theatres, stars, and shows get the recognition they deserve!

This year the BroadwayWorld Regional Awards are bigger and better than ever, including over 100 cities across America, Canada, Central and South America, Europe, and Asia!

2023 BroadwayWorld Houston Standings - 11/14/23

Best Cabaret/Concert/Solo Performance

Brandon Allen - CAROL BURNETT TRIBUTE SHOW - Pasadena Little Theater 24%

David LaDuca - RETROSEXUAL - David LaDuca Productions 22%

Luke Hales - WHEN LIFE GIVES YOU LEMONS - Clear Creek Community Theatre 16%

Cindy Perkins - WHEN LIFE GIVES YOU LEMONS - Clear Creek Community Theatre 15%

Corey Barron - UNCLE EB - The Octarine Accord 12%

Joshua Page - UNCLE EB - The Octarine Accord 9%

WHEN LIFE GIVES YOU LEMONS - Clear Creek Community Theatre 2%



Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical

Erica Gallegos - SEVEN BRIDES FOR SEVEN BROTHERS - National Youth Theater 8%

Keith Herrmann - AVENUE Q - Clear Creek Community Theatre 8%

Tatiana Pandiani - TORERA - Alley Theatre 7%

Monroe Moore - A CHORUS LINE - Moore Vision Entertainment 7%

Courtney Chilton - BONNIE AND CLYDE - The Garden Theater 5%

Monroe Moore - KINKY BOOTS - MVE - Deluxe Theatre 4%

Austin Colburn - CRUEL INTENTIONS: THE '90S MUSICAL - The Garden Theater 4%

Mieka Phillips - THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME - Christian Community Theater 3%

Sarah Sneesby - NOW THAT YOU'VE SEEN ME NAKED - Curiosity Lab & Theatre 3%

Heidi Kloes - WHITE CHRISTMAS - Class Act Productions 3%

Ellie Williams - THE LITTLE MERMAID - Stage Right of Texas 3%

Dana Lewis - CRAZY FOR YOU - Spark theatre 3%

Aisha Ussery - A MOTOWN CHRISTMAS - The Ensemble Theatre 3%

Cathy Marston - SUMMER AND SMOKE - Houston Ballet 3%

Angela Pajestka - DESCENDANTS - Class Act Productions 3%

Amy keels - SEUSSICAL - Purple Box Theaters 3%

Courtney Jones - DRAG WONDERETTES - Stages Repertory Theatre 3%

Stacy Hawking - MATILDA - Stageworks Theatre 3%

Audrey Carter & Dana Cretsinger - LES MISERABLES - Spark theatre 2%

Annabelle Lopez Ochoa - DELMIRA - Houston Ballet 2%

Mieka Phillips - ANYTHING GOES - The Players Theatre Company 2%

Urian Washington - ADDAMS FAMILY - MVE - Deluxe Theatre 2%

Luke Hamilton - PIPPIN - ArtFactory Houston 2%

Cherita Judson - DREAMGIRL DEFERRED - Vincent Victoria Presents 2%

Aisha Ussery - PHENOMENAL WOMAN: AN EVENING WITH MAYA ANGELOU - Ensemble theatre 2%



Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical

Amber Stepanik - THE BOOK OF WILL - Theatre Southwest 13%

KiLee Thompson - RIDE THE CYCLONE - The Jet-Pac 9%

Stephanie Patrisso - MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS - Pasadena Little Theater 6%

Laurie Lewis - ANASTASIA - Class Act Productions 6%

Rebekah Hooton & Diana Goldman-Horn - SEUSSICAL - National Youth Theater 5%

Amy Kerne and Dee Willis - THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME - Christian Community Theater 5%

Colleen Grady - RENT - TUTS 4%

Tyoncé Moore - THE ADDAMS FAMILY - Moore Vision Entertainment 4%

Kathyrn Moore - KINKY BOOTS - Moore Vision Entertainment 3%

Chaney Moore - ADVANCE MAN (PART 1 OF THE HONEYCOMB TRILOGY) - The Octarine Accord 3%

Alejo Vietti - THE SERVANT OF TWO MASTERS - Alley Theatre 3%

Ricky Martinez - BLAST RADIUS & SOVEREIGN (PARTS 2 AND 3 OF THE HONEYCOMB TRILOGY) - The Octarine Accord 3%

Kim Tharp - TOTALLY 80'S, THE MUSICAL - National Youth Theater 3%

Rodrigo Munoz - TORERA - Alley Theatre 3%

Victoria DePew - THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG - A.D. Players at the George Theater 2%

Leah Smith - POTUS: OR, BEHIND EVERY GREAT DUMBASS ARE SEVEN WOMEN TRYING TO KEEP HIM ALIVE - Stages Repertory Theatre 2%

Nicole Carter - CRAZY FOR YOU - Spark theatre 2%

Raquel Barreto - A CHRISTMAS CAROL - Alley Theatre 2%

Heather Morrill - INTO THE WOODS - Baytown Little Theater 2%

Nicole Carter - LES MISERABLES - Spark theatre 2%

Helen Huang - LEND ME A SOPRANO - Alley Theatre 1%

Ruth Anderson - WHITE CHRISTMAS - Clear Creek Community Theatre 1%

Nicole Wee - EDWARD ALBEE'S SEASCAPE - Alley Theatre 1%

Andrew Cloud - DRAG WONDERETTES - Stages Repertory Theatre 1%

Mara-Belle Rose D'Lacur - THE TAMING OF THE SHREW - Points North Theatre 1%



Best Dance Production

A CHORUS LINE - Moore Vision Entertainment 21%

SWAN LAKE - Houston Ballet 14%

BONNIE & CLYDE - The Garden Theater 13%

THE NUTCRACKER - Houston Ballet 11%

TORERA - Alley Theatre 11%

WHITE CHRISTMAS - Clear Creek Community Theatre 7%

LEGENDS OF CHINESE NEW YEAR - Express Children's Theatre 6%

DIVERGENCE - Houston Ballet 5%

GOOD VIBRATIONS - Houston Ballet 5%

DELMIRA - Houston Ballet 4%

SUMMER AND SMOKE - Houston Ballet 3%



Best Direction Of A Musical

Erin Urick - COMPANY - Playhouse 1960 14%

Alyssa Pubentz - RIDE THE CYCLONE - The Jet-Pac 11%

Tina Cafeo - THE BEST LITTLE WHOREHOUSE IN TEXAS - Playhouse 1960 6%

Erica Gallegos - JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT - National Youth Theater 6%

Ty Defoe - RENT - TUTS 6%

Dana Cretsinger & Hannah Hale - LES MISERABLES - Spark theatre 5%

Logan Vaden - CRUEL INTENTIONS: THE MUSICAL - The Garden Theater 4%

Monroe Moore - A CHORUS LINE - Moore Vision Entertainment 4%

Ashley Love - SWEENEY TODD - College of the Mainland 4%

Christina Haynes - THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME - Christian Community Theater 3%

Aisha Ussery - A MOTOWN CHRISTMAS - The Ensemble Theatre 3%

Heidi Kloes - THE DROWSY CHAPERONE - Class Act Productions 3%

Adam Isbell - SWEENEY TODD - The Players Theatre Company 3%

Cyril Pajestka - ANASTASIA - Class Act Productions 3%

Joel Sandel - FOREVER PLAID - A.D. Players at the George Theater 2%

Monique Midgette - AIN'T MISBEHAVIN' - TUTS 2%

Ray Pereira - BRIGHT STAR - ImagineNation Theatre 2%

Luke Hamilton - HAIR - ArtFactory Houston 2%

Monroe Moore - KINKY BOOTS - MVE - Deluxe Theatre 2%

Demi Sparks - WHITE CHRISTMAS - Clear Creek Community Theatre 2%

Trish Gant - BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - Playhouse 1960 2%

Lauren Mulacek - LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS - Moore Vision Entertainment 2%

Cricket Pepper - IN THE HEIGHTS - Stage Right of Texas 1%

Kathleen Richardson - WHEN LIFE GIVES YOU LEMONS - Clear Creek Community Theatre 1%

Monroe Moore - THE ADDAMS FAMILY - Moore Vision Entertainment 1%



Best Direction Of A Play

Joseph Urick - HAMLET - Lonestar college CyFair Center of the Arts 14%

Stephanie Patrisso - MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS - Pasadena Little Theater 7%

RaMina Mirmortazavi - STEEL MAGNOLIAS - The Garden Theater 6%

Andi Kirkland - THE WOMEN - Playhouse 1960 4%

Andrew Roblyer, Sloane Teagle, Brenda Palestina, and Michelle Sosa - THE HONEYCOMB TRILOGY (PARTS 1, 2, AND 3) - The Octarine Accord 4%

Ashley Love - POTUS: OR, BEHIND EVERY GREAT DUMBASS ARE SEVEN WOMEN TRYING TO KEEP HIM ALIVE - Stages Repertory Theatre 4%

Tatiana Pandiani - TORERA - Alley Theatre 3%

Colton Berry - DRACULA: A COMEDY OF TERRORS - ArtFactory Houston 3%

Melody Montez - CLUE - Stage Right of Texas 3%

Sean Keith Thompson - THE BOOK OF WILL - Theatre Southwest 3%

Angela Perkins - LOVE’S COMPLICATED - Out The Ordinary Production 3%

Ron Jones - AUGUST: OSAGE COUNTY - Dirt Dogs Theatre Co. 3%

Whitney Zangarine - THE GREATEST PLAY IN THE HISTORY OF THE WORLD... - cone man running productions 3%

Jayme McGhan - THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG - A.D. Players at the George Theater 2%

Sam Martinez - SILENT SKY - Theatre Southwest 2%

Karla Brandau - ART - Company Onstage 2%

Sophia Watt - THE OLDEST BOY - Main Street Theater 2%

Vance Johnson - A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM - The Garden Theater 2%

Eleanor Holdridge - LEND ME A SOPRANO - Alley Theatre 2%

Chay Yew - CAMBODIAN ROCK BAND - Alley Theatre 2%

Rob Melrose - THE SERVANT OF TWO MASTERS - Alley Theatre 1%

Eric Domuret - RIGHT ANGLES - Apprentice Productions 1%

Vincent Victoria - DREAMGIRL DEFERRED - Vincent Victoria Presents/Midtown Arts Center 1%

Rob Melrose - A CHRISTMAS CAROL - Alley Theatre 1%

Sammy Green - THE SHADOW BOX - Playhouse 1960 1%



Best Ensemble

THE BOOK OF WILL - Theatre Southwest 8%

RIDE THE CYCLONE - The Jet-Pac 8%

KINKY BOOTS - Moore Vision Entertainment 4%

MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS - Pasadena Little Theater 4%

SEUSSICAL - National Youth Theater 4%

A CHORUS LINE - Moore Vision Entertainment 4%

STEEL MAGNOLIAS - The Garden Theater 3%

THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME - Christian Community Theater 3%

SWEENEY TODD - The Players Theatre Company 3%

BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - Playhouse 1960 3%

COWBOY BOB - Alley Theatre 2%

THE HONEYCOMB TRILOGY (PARTS 1, 2, AND 3) - The Octarine Accord 2%

SWEENEY TODD - College of the Mainland 2%

POTUS: OR, BEHIND EVERY GREAT DUMBASS ARE SEVEN WOMEN TRYING TO KEEP HIM ALIVE - Stages Repertory Theatre 2%

BRIGHT STAR - ImagineNation Theatre 2%

IN THE HEIGHTS - Stage Right Productions 2%

TORERA - Alley Theatre 2%

URINETOWN - Stageworks Theatre 2%

HAIR - ArtFactory Houston 2%

A CHRISTMAS CAROL - Alley Theatre 2%

WHITE CHRISTMAS - Clear Creek Community Theatre 2%

CRUEL INTENTIONS: THE '90S MUSICAL - The Garden Theater 2%

AVENUE Q - Clear Creek Community Theatre 1%

THE SERVANT OF TWO MASTER - Alley Theatre 1%

THE MURDER OF ROGER ACKROYD - Alley Theatre 1%



Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical

Vanessa Pearson - MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS - Pasadena Little Theater 9%

Jacob Zamarripa - RIDE THE CYCLONE - The Jet-Pac 8%

Brandon Christian / Ron Neyland - THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME - Christian Community Theater 7%

Shana Manna - SEUSSICAL - National Youth Theater 7%

Ian Evans - A CHORUS LINE - Moore Vision Entertainment 5%

Brian Tovar - RENT - TUTS 5%

Erika Ubias - THE HONEYCOMB TRILOGY (PARTS 1, 2, AND 3) - The Octarine Accord 4%

Cat Tate Starmer - A CHRISTMAS CAROL - Alley Theatre 4%

Yuki Nakase Link - TORERA - Alley Theatre 4%

Jacob Zamarripa - BONNIE & CLYDE - The Garden Theater 4%

Rui Rita - AGATHA CHRISTIE'S THE MURDER OF ROGER ACKROYD - Alley Theatre 4%

Rachel Carter - CRAZY FOR YOU - Spark theatre 3%

Cathy Holbrook - FOXFIRE - Purple Box Theaters 3%

Jacob Zamarripa - NEXT TO NORMAL - The Jet-Pac 3%

Clint Allen - MACBETH - Houston Shakespeare Festival 2%

Kevin Tully - THE BOOK OF WILL - Theatre Southwest 2%

Ian Evans - LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS - Moore Vision Entertainment 2%

Hudson Davis - FOREVER PLAID - A.D. Players at the George Theater 2%

John Meek - JULIUS CAESAR - Clear Creek Community Theatre 2%

David Palmer - MATILDA - Stageworks Theatre 2%

Cat Tate Starmer - THE SERVANT OF TWO MASTERS - Alley Theatre 2%

Janessa Harris - CLYDE'S - The Ensemble Theatre 2%

John Meek - WHEN LIFE GIVES YOU LEMONS - Clear Creek Community Theatre 2%

Nicholas White - CRUEL INTENTIONS: THE '90S MUSICAL - The Garden Theater 2%

Hudson Davis - EVERY BRILLIANT THING - A.D. Players at the George Theater 2%



Best Music Direction & Orchestra Performance

Chelsea Duncan - BONNIE & CLYDE - The Garden Theater 9%

Jesse J. Sanchez - AMERICAN MARIACHI - Alley Theatre 8%

Ashlie Driver - THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME - Christian Community Theater 8%

Nathan Koci - HADESTOWN - Hobby Center 6%

Willie Brown Jr - LOVE’S COMPLICATED - Out The Ordinary Production 6%

Dana CRETSINGER - CRAZY FOR YOU - Spark theatre 6%

Danielle Webster - AVENUE Q - Clear Creek Community Theatre 6%

Phillip Hall - AIN'T MISBEHAVIN' - TUTS 5%

Derrick Gibbs - A CHORUS LINE - Moore Vision Entertainment 5%

Carver Mathis - WHITE CHRISTMAS - Clear Creek Community Theatre 4%

John L. Cornelius II - A CHRISTMAS CAROL - Alley Theatre 4%

Dana Cretsinger - LES MISERABLES - Spark theatre 3%

William Michael Luyties - CRUEL INTENTIONS: THE '90S MUSICAL - The Garden Theater 3%

Jonathan Craft - FOREVER PLAID - A.D. Players at the George Theater 3%

Derrick Gibbs - LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS - Moore Vision Entertainment 3%

Phillip Hall - A MOTOWN CHRISTMAS - The Ensemble Theatre 3%

Alec Wimmer - SEUSSICAL - Purple Box Theaters 3%

Chika Kaba Ma'atunde - LOVE & SOUTHERN D!SCOMFORT - The Ensemble Theatre 3%

Jonathan Craft - DRAG WONDERETTES - Stages Repertory Theatre 3%

Danielle Webster - THE ADDAMS FAMILY - Moore Vision Entertainment 2%

Adam Delka - MATILDA - Stageworks Theatre 2%

Gerry Poland - SMOKE ON THE MOUNTAIN - A.D. Players at the George Theater 2%

Beth Shillibeer - THE BOOK OF WILL - Theatre Southwest 2%

Kyle Shillibeer - THE BOOK OF WILL - Theatre Southwest 2%

Danielle Webster - NUNSENSE - Moore Vision Entertainment 1%



Best Musical

RIDE THE CYCLONE - The Jet-Pac 9%

COMPANY - Playhouse 1960 8%

COWBOY BOB - Alley Theatre 6%

JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT - National Youth Theater 5%

THE BEST LITTLE WHOREHOUSE IN TEXAS - Playhouse 1960 4%

THE DROWSY CHAPERONE - Class Act Productions 4%

KINKY BOOTS - Moore Vision Entertianment 4%

SWEENEY TODD - TUTS 4%

RENT - TUTS 3%

A MOTOWN CHRISTMAS - The Ensemble Theatre 3%

AVENUE Q - Clear Creek Community Theatre 3%

BRIGHT STAR - ImagineNation Theatre 3%

THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME - Christian Community Theater 3%

CRUEL INTENTIONS: THE MUSICAL - The Garden Theater 3%

BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - Playhouse 1960 3%

SWEENEY TODD - The Players Theatre Company 3%

CRAZY FOR YOU - Spark theatre 3%

URINETOWN - Stageworks Theatre 2%

WHITE CHRISTMAS - Clear Creek Community Theatre 2%

NEXT TO NORMAL - The Jet-Pac 2%

FOREVER PLAID - A.D. Players at the George Theater 2%

AIN'T TOO PROUD - Hobby Center 2%

DRAG WONDERETTES - Stages Repertory Theatre 2%

IN THE HEIGHTS - Stage Right of Texas 2%

THE ADDAMS FAMILY - Moore Vision Entertainment 2%



Best New Play Or Musical

A CHRISTMAS CAROL - Alley Theatre 11%

TOTALLY 80'S, THE MUSICAL - National Youth Theater 10%

LEND ME A SOPRANO - Alley Theatre 10%

DRACULA: A COMEDY OF TERRORS - ArtFactory Houston 8%

WHEN LIFE GIVES YOU LEMONS - Clear Creek Community Theatre 7%

WOLF PLAY - Rec Room Arts 5%

A TEXAS CAROL - A.D. Players at the George Theater 5%

TORERA - Alley Theatre 5%

PHENOMENAL WOMAN: MAYA ANGELOU - The Ensemble Theatre 4%

THE MURDER OF ROGER ACKROYD - Alley theatre 4%

HOUSE OF PATRICK - Vincent Victoria Presents/Midtown Arts Center 4%

PLUMSHUGA - Stages Repertory Theatre 4%

NOW THAT YOU'VE SEEN ME NAKED - Curiosity Lab & Theatre 4%

LOVE’S COMPLICATED - Out The Ordinary Production 4%

THE SERVANT OF TWO MASTERS - Alley Theatre 3%

FISH'S BELLY - University of Houston 3%

TAMARIE'S TOTALLY TRUE REVUE (PLUS LIES TOO!) - Catastrophic Theater 2%

THE NEW GIRL - Fade to Black Theater Frest 2%

THE HOUSE OF PATRICK - Vincent Victoria Presents 1%

FORGET ME NOT - Match 2 1%

LEGENDS OF CHINESE NEW YEAR - Express Children's Theatre 1%



Best Performer In A Musical

Joseph Urick - SOMETHING ROTTEN - Playhouse 1960 9%

Alessandro Baldan - THE BEST LITTLE WHOREHOUSE IN TEXAS - Playhouse 1960 6%

Emma Robinson - RIDE THE CYCLONE - The Jet-Pac 5%

Brent Cabote - JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT - National Youth Theater 5%

Nelson Perez - RIDE THE CYCLONE - The Jet-Pac 3%

Teressa Zimmerman - RENT - TUTS 3%

Kinley Pletzer - CRUEL INTENTIONS: THE MUSICAL - The Garden Theater 3%

Drahnier Schmidt - A CHORUS LINE - Moore Vision Entertianment 3%

Lucas Oliverez - SWEENEY TODD - The Players Theatre Company 2%

Jackie Burns - COWBOY BOB - Alley Theatre 2%

Brandon Hearnsberger - COWBOY BOB - Alley Theatre 2%

Hannah Yarbrough - ANASTASIA - Class Act Productions 2%

Brandon Allen - WHITE CHRISTMAS - Clear Creek Community Theatre 2%

Whitney Wyatt - NEXT TO NORMAL - The Jet-Pac 2%

Crystyl Swanson - NOW THAT YOU'VE SEEN ME NAKED - Curiosity Lab & Theatre 2%

Cyril Pajestka - THE DROWSY CHAPERONE - Class Act Productions 2%

Stephen Driver - THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME - Christian Community Theater 2%

Tyoncé Moore - THE ADDAMS FAMILY - Moore Vision Entertainment 2%

Brandi Kiekel - SWEENEY TODD - College of the Mainland 2%

Kristen Herink - SEUSSICAL - Moore Vision Entertainment 2%

Faith Abbott - BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - Playhouse 1960 2%

Laura Hastings Renfroe - 9 TO 5: THE MUSICAL - ArtFactory Houston 1%

Wyatt Langehennig - LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS - Moore Vision Entertainment 1%

Jasia Correa - THE BEST LITTLE WHOREHOUSE IN TEXAS - Playhouse 1960 1%

Ashley Perez - COWBOY BOB - Alley Theatre 1%



Best Performer In A Play

Joseph Ross - THE BOOK OF WILL - Theatre Southwest 8%

Stephanie Patrisso - MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS - Pasadena Little Theater 5%

Emily Buesing - STEEL MAGNOLIAS - The Garden Theater 5%

Brandon Allen - MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS - Pasadena Little Theater 4%

Jill Linton - NOISES OFF - The Players Theatre Compant 3%

Todd Waite - SHERLOCK HOLMES AND THE CASE OF THE JERSEY LILY - Alley Theatre 3%

Zachary Fine - SEASCAPE - Alley Theatre 3%

Grace Ojionuka - THE HONEYCOMB TRILOGY (PARTS 2 AND 3) - The Octarine Accord 2%

Roger Ramirez - MUCH ADO ABOUT NOTHING - Stage Right of Texas 2%

Diana Alcaraz-Villa - AMERICAN MARIACHI - Alley Theatre 2%

Deborah Hope - AUGUST: OSAGE COUNTY - Dirt Dogs Theatre Co. 2%

Teressa Zimmerman - ROE - Stages Repertory Theatre 2%

Frank Mena - ART - Company Onstage 2%

David Rainey - A CHRISTMAS CAROL - Alley Theatre 2%

Trinity Dunn - HAMLET - Lonestar College-CyFair center for the arts 2%

Laura Coccimiglio - THE TAMING OF THE SHREW - Points North Theatre 2%

Ashley Love - MISERY - College of the Mainland 2%

Olivia Clayton - DRACULA: A COMEDY OF TERRORS - ArtFactory Houston 2%

Aydin Mathews - WE LIVE BY THE SEA - Lone Star Montgomery College 2%

John Patterson - THE BOOK OF WILL - Theatre Southwest 2%

Alexandra Silber - LEND ME A SOPRANO - Alley Theatre 2%

Raven Justine Troup - SEASCAPE - Alley Theatre 1%

Lauren Hainley - STEEL MAGNOLIAS - The Garden Theater 1%

Kahra Barkley - THE SHADOW BOX - Playhouse 1960 1%

Candace Bradley-Green - LOVE’S COMPLICATED - Out The Ordinary Production 1%



Best Play

THE OLDEST BOY - Main Street Theater 25%

THE BOOK OF WILL - Theatre Southwest 6%

STEEL MAGNOLIAS - The Garden Theater 5%

AMERICAN MARIACHI - Alley Theatre 4%

TO KILL A MOCKINGBIRD - Hobby Center 4%

MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS - Pasadena Little Theater 3%

POTUS: OR, BEHIND EVERY GREAT DUMBASS ARE SEVEN WOMEN TRYING TO KEEP HIM ALIVE - Stages Repertory Theatre 3%

THE WOMEN - Playhouse 1960 3%

THE HONEYCOMB TRILOGY (PARTS 1, 2, AND 3) - The Octarine Accord 3%

NOISES OFF - The Players Theatre Company 2%

THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG - A.D. Players at the George Theater 2%

LOVE’S COMPLICATED - Out The Ordinary Production 2%

THE MURDER OF ROGER ACKROYD - Alley Theatre 2%

CAMBODIAN ROCK BAND - Alley Theatre 2%

AUGUST: OSAGE COUNTY - Dirt Dogs Theatre Co. 2%

DRACULA: A COMEDY OF TERRORS - ArtFactory Houston 2%

A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM - The Garden Theater 2%

A DOLL’S HOUSE PART 2 - Theatre Southwest 2%

HAMLET - Lonestar College-CyFair center for the arts 1%

PRIDE AND PREJUDICE - Rice University 1%

WE LIVE BY THE SEA - Lone Star Montgomery College 1%

WOLF PLAY - Rec Room Arts 1%

PLAYING DOCTOR - Clear Creek Community Theatre 1%

METAMORPHOSES - ArtFactory Houston 1%

ART - Company Onstage 1%



Best Production of an Opera

LA TRAVIATA - Houston Grand Opera 33%

TOSCA - Houston Grand Opera 25%

THE WRECKERS - Wortham Theater, Houston Grand Opera 14%

STREET SCENE - Morrison Theater at Brockman Hall for Opera, the Shepherd School of Music at Rice University 12%

TRAVIATA - Houston Grand Opera 10%

L’INCORONAZIONE DI POPPEA - Morrison Theater at Brockman Hall for Opera, the Shepherd School of Music at Rice University 6%



Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical

Kathy Pubentz - RIDE THE CYCLONE - The Jet-Pac 9%

Kristi and Cody Vaughn - SEUSSICAL - National Youth Theater 7%

Manny Cafeo - THE BEST LITTLE WHOREHOUSE IN TEXAS - Playhouse 1960 6%

Stephanie Patrisso, Chris Lowe & Bill Anders - MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS - Pasadena Little Theater 6%

Ari Kogut - THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME - Christian Community Theater 5%

Torsten Louis - THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG - A.D. Players at the George Theater 4%

Lauren Mulacek - LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS - Moore Vision Entertainment 4%

Lee O Barker - THE HONEYCOMB TRILOGY (PARTS 1, 2, AND 3) - The Octarine Accord 3%

Tanya Orellana - AMERICAN MARIACHI - Alley Theatre 3%

Colton Berry - HAIR - ArtFactory Houston 3%

Jamie Desel - BRIGHT STAR - ImagineNation Theatre 3%

Nicholas White - STEEL MAGNOLIAS - The Garden Theater 3%

Afsaneh Ayani - A MAROON'S GUIDE TO TIME AND SPACE - Catastrophic Theater 3%

Monroe Moore - LITTLE SHOP OF HORROS - Moore Vision Entertianment 3%

Misty Hale - CRAZY FOR YOU - Spark theatre 3%

A Motown Christmass - JAMES V. THOMAS - The Ensemble Theatre 3%

Keith Herrmann - AVENUE Q - Clear Creek Community Theatre 3%

Johnny Barton - CLUE - Stage Right of Texas 2%

Aprille Meek - JULIUS CAESAR - Clear Creek Community Theatre 2%

Afsaneh Aayani - THE OLDEST BOY - Main Street Theater 2%

Kevin Rigdon - SEASCAPE - Alley Theatre 2%

Michael Locher - A CHRISTMAS CAROL - Alley Theatre 2%

Stefan Azizi - WOLF PLAY - Rec Room Arts 2%

Amy keels and Cathy Holbrook - FOXFIRE - Purple Box Theaters 2%

Misty Hale - LES MISERABLES - Spark theatre 2%



Best Sound Design Of A Play Or Musical

Brian Steele - HAMLET - Lonestar College-CyFair center for the arts 15%

Dr. Lisa Morales - SOUND OF MUSIC - National Youth Theater 11%

Jarred Popoff - BONNIE & CLYDE - The Garden Theater 7%

Rick Nichols - THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME - Christian Community Theater 7%

Lindsay Jones - AMERICAN MARIACHI - Alley Theatre 6%

Andrew Roblyer & Mandy Mershon - THE HONEYCOMB TRILOGY (PARTS 1, 2, AND 3) - The Octarine Accord 5%

Tricia Yurcak - SILENT SKY - Theatre Southwest 5%

Steven Sarp - AVENUE Q - Clear Creek Community Theatre 5%

Estus Stephens - CRAZY FOR YOU - Spark theatre 5%

Cliff Caruthers - A CHRISTMAS CAROL - Alley Theatre 4%

John Gromada - THE MURDER OF ROGER ACKROYD - Alley Theatre 4%

Isaiah Parnell - THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG - A.D. Players at the George Theater 3%

Robert Leslie Meek - WOLF PLAY - Rec Room Arts 3%

Jon Harvey - MISERY - Dirt Dogs Theatre Co. 3%

Sean Keith Thompson - THE BOOK OF WILL - Theatre Southwest 3%

Cliff Caruthers - THE SERVANT OF TWO MASTERS - Alley Theatre 2%

Steven Sarp - JULIUS CAESAR - Clear Creek Community Theatre 2%

Adrian Washington - PARADISE BLUE - The Ensemble Theatre 2%

Steven Sarp - WHEN LIFE GIVES YOU LEMONS - Clear Creek Community Theatre 2%

Adrian Washington - CLYDE'S - The Ensemble Theatre 2%

Ryan Thornton - SMOKE ON THE MOUNTAIN - A.D. Players at the George Theater 2%

Adrian Washington - LOVE & SOUTHERN D!SCOMFORT - The Ensemble Theatre 1%

Beth Shillibeer - THE BOOK OF WILL - Theatre Southwest 1%

Robert Leslie Meek - PUT YOUR HOUSE IN ORDER - Rec Room Arts 1%

Kyle Shillibeer - THE BOOK OF WILL - Theatre Southwest 1%



Best Supporting Performer In A Musical

Alessandro Baldan - BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - Playhouse 1960 12%

Susan Koozin - COWBOY BOB - Alley Theatre 7%

Steven Reeder - NEXT TO NORMAL - The Jet-Pac 6%

Cami Hough Payette - COMPANY - Playhouse 1960 6%

Luke Housos - JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT - National Youth Theater 5%

Wyatt Langehennig - THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME - Class Act Productions 4%

Kinley Pletzer - BONNIE & CLYDE - The Garden Theater 4%

Nelson Perez - A CHORUS LINE - Moore Vision Entertainment 3%

Troi Coleman - THUNDER KNOCKING ON THE DOOR - Stages Repertory Theatre 3%

Lauren Mulacek - A CHORUS LINE - Moore Vision Entertainment 3%

Natalie Monreal - THE DROWSY CHAPERONE - Class Act Productions 2%

Brandon Brumfield - ANASTASIA - Class Act Productions 2%

Lauren Herink - THE ADDAMS FAMILY - Moore Vision Entertainment 2%

Elle Anders - INTO THE WOODS - Baytown Little Theater 2%

Lucas Olivarez - THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME - Christian Community Theater 2%

Pari Zangara - THE GREAT AMERICAN TRAILER PARK MUSICAL - Art Factory 2%

Wyatt Langehennig - ANASTASIA - Class Act Productions 1%

Olivia Clayton - 9 TO 5: THE MUSICAL - ArtFactory Houston 1%

Daniel Edwards - CRUEL INTENTIONS: THE '90S MUSICAL - The Garden Theater 1%

Laura Renfroe - BONNIE & CLYDE - The Garden Theater 1%

Kyle Hamsher - SPAMALOT - Stage Right of Texas 1%

Maya Snideman - CRAZY FOR YOU - Spark theatre 1%

James Hamrick - LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS - Moore Vision Entertainment 1%

Aaron Phillips - A MOTOWN CHRISTMAS - The Ensemble Theatre 1%

Trevor Whitworth - AVENUE Q - Clear Creek Community Theatre 1%



Best Supporting Performer In A Play

Lloyd Wayne Taylor - THE OLDEST BOY - Main Street Theater 32%

Trinity Dunn - A DOLL’S HOUSE PART 2 - Theatre Southwest 9%

Ian Lewis - PHOTOGRAPH 51 - JCC Houston 3%

Helen Rios - POTUS: OR, BEHIND EVERY GREAT DUMBASS ARE SEVEN WOMEN TRYING TO KEEP HIM ALIVE - Stages Repertory Theatre 2%

Orlando Arriaga - AMERICAN MARIACHI - Alley Theatre 2%

Susan Koozin - LEND ME A SOPRANO - Alley Theatre 2%

Kat Blake - STEEL MAGNOLIAS - The Garden Theater 2%

Julia Noble - DRACULA: A COMEDY OF TERRORS - ArtFactory Houston 2%

Venise Watson - HOUSE OF PATRICK - Vincent Victoria Presents/Midtown Arts Center 2%

Brandon Hearnsberger - LEND ME A SOPRANO - Alley Theatre 2%

Natasha Bates - LOVE’S COMPLICATED - Out The Ordinary Production 1%

Alric Davis - PHENOMENAL WOMAN: AN EVENING WITH MAYA ANGELOU - Ensemble Theatre 1%

Amy Gustin Millin - SILENT SKY - Theatre Southwest 1%

Teresa Ragland - STEEL MAGNOLIAS - The Garden Theater 1%

Megan Matlock - THE SHADOW BOX - Playhouse 1960 1%

Ansonia Jones - STEEL MAGNOLIAS - The Garden Theater 1%

Aaron Garrett - A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM - Shakespeare in the Shade 1%

Judy Ahlhorn - PLAYING DOCTOR - Clear Creek Community Theatre 1%

Joseph Urick - THE BOOK OF WILL - Theatre Southwest 1%

Dylan Godwin - THE SERVANT OF TWO MASTERS - Alley Theatre 1%

Bain Beason - HAMLET - Lonestar College-CyFair center for the arts 1%

Elizabeth Bunch - SHERLOCK HOLMES AND THE CASE OF THE JERSEY LILY - Alley Theatre 1%

Tricia Yurcak - LONE STAR / LAUNDRY & BOURBON - Theatre Suburbia 1%

Kevin Crouch - THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG - A.D. Players at the George Theater 1%

Sean Keith Thompson - OUTSIDE MULLINGAR - Theatre Southwest 1%



Best Theatre For Young Audiences Production

13 THE MUSICAL - Class Act Productions 13%

OLIVER JR - Playhouse 1960 13%

CINDERELLA - Main Street Theater 12%

SEUSSICAL - National Youth Theater 12%

THE ADDAMS FAMILY - Broadway Bound Youth Musical Theatre Co 12%

JACK AND THE BEANSTALK - The Ensemble Theatre 11%

SEUSSICAL - Moore Vision Entertianment 10%

CINDERELLA - Theatre Southwest 6%

SEUSSICAL - Broadway Bound Youth Musical Theatre Co 6%

A CHRISTMAS CAROL FOR KIDS - Express Children's Theatre 5%

