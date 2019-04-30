Fade To Black Play Festival Embarks On Its 7th Season

Shabach Enterprise's groundbreaking play festival, Fade To Black, returns for its 7th season of short plays. Fade To Black is Houston's first and only play festival to showcase the new works of African-American Playwrights!

Designed as an initiative to address the need for relevant promotion of African-American Playwrights and their new works, this three-day festival selects ten of the nation's top African-American Playwrights and performs their plays before a live audience. Cast with some of Houston's most talented local artists and directors, we have successfully created a multi-cultural theatre event that gives voice to a society of playwrights whose level of recognition has been denied for far too long.

Fade to Black was created by S. Denise O'Neal, a published Houston playwright who is the festival's executive director. "After seeing so few African-American Playwrights represented in theater festivals in the Houston community," she said, "I decided it was time for a change."

The times and events of the 7th season will be captured in the ongoing film documentary chronicling the history of Fade To Black. Winning playwrights will be in attendance for the festival.

The Fade To Black Play Festival is the premiere product of Shabach Enterprise, a 501 c3 non-profit theatre organization founded in 2007. Funding for the Fade To Black Play Festival is made possible in part by grants from the Houston Arts Alliance, Texas Commission on the Arts and the benevolent contributions of private donors.





