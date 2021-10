DRIVING MISS DAISY to Open November 12

The Texas Repertory Theatre announces the triumphant arrival of Driving Miss Daisy to Humble's Charles Bender Performing Arts Center. This new production of the 1988 Pulitzer Prize winning play will open on November 12th and play through November 21st.

This beloved American theatre classic is a timeless, moving, funny, and ultimately hopeful reflection of race relations in America's deep South, told through the unlikely relationship between two endearing characters.

What begins as a troubled and hostile pairing, the relationship grows over 25 years into a profound, life-altering friendship that transcends all the societal boundaries placed between them. Their iconic tale of pride, changing times, and the transformative power of friendship has warmed the hearts of millions worldwide. Winner of the 1988 Pulitzer Prize and an Academy Award-winning film, Driving Miss Daisy is a good-hearted, humorous, and affecting study of a most unlikely relationship, and is a play that gives off the warm glow of human affirmation and hope.

TENDERLY will play Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays November 12th through November 21st. For Tickets or more information, log onto www.texasreptheatre.com.