DANCE NATION and More Announced for Rec Room Arts 2022 Theatre Season

Rec Room Arts has announced the re-opening of the downtown theatre on 100 Jackson Street, which has become a treasured destination of reliably courageous theatre and a uniquely Houston experience.

After the nearly two-year long shutdown due to the pandemic, the upcoming year contains a robust line-up of four Houston premiere plays. Along with the four mainstage productions, Rec Room will also continue Rec Room Writers' Group, an initiative that supports the development of new plays by Texas writers.

The mainstage productions include Clare Barron's award-winning dark-comedy Dance Nation, directed by Sophia Watt; the Obie Award winning play Is God Is by Aleshea Harris, directed by Destyne Miller; Madeleine George's comedy Hurricane Diane directed by Lily Wolff; and the season concludes with the Houston premiere of the acclaimed romantic-comedy/horror, Put Your House in Order, by Ike Holter (Exit Strategy, Sender) to be directed by Matt Hune.

"Our 2022 line-up is a celebration of the potential power of live theatre," said Matt Hune. "Theatre has the power to influence our social, emotional, and imaginative intelligence. Theatre has the potential to raise the quality of our city and deepen our understanding of ourselves. This year at Rec Room, we are asking the question: what can theatre offer in 2022?"

Hune continued, "It is widely accepted that the three main determinants of human happiness and wellbeing are socially cohesive relationships, a connection to nature, and a spiritual source. Societies and people thrive when they observe the closeness of social, natural, and spiritual cohesion. To that end, Rec Room exists to provide social, cultural, and perhaps spiritual experiences for Houston through theatre. Beginning with a rowdy and barbaric play about being a young American woman and ending with a visceral horror/romantic comedy about trust, our 2022 year is a contribution to a more creative, social, and happy Houston. Carl Jung believed that the world changes one person at a time. At Rec Room, we are working to change the world one play at a time."

In an effort to make theatre, and more specifically Rec Room events, more accessible to more people, Rec Room will be providing the following initiatives: $5 Wednesdays - tickets to the first Wednesday of each of the four productions will be $5. Tickets will be available the Wednesday of the performance in-person at the box office one hour before showtime; first come, first served. $10 Previews - preview performances will be available online (anytime) and at the box office (one hour before showtime) for $10.

Rec Room Arts is committed to welcome audiences back to its beloved downtown home. To play our part in helping to protect everyone as we return, Rec Room has made renovations and upgrades to the bar, lobby, and theatre. In addition, proof of complete vaccination and negative weekly COVID-19 tests will be required for all artists and staff. So long as COVID-19 cases continue to transmit, audiences will be required to show proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test upon entry. A complete vaccination means having received a final FDA or WHO vaccination dose at least 14 days before the performance date. Face masks will be required inside the building except when actively eating or drinking. All policies are subject to change and are dependent on CDC guidance.

