DACAMERA Cancels March Concerts Due To Coronavirus

Following the recommendations of County Judge Hidalgo, DACAMERA has canceled all performances and events through March 31 to help prevent the spread of COVID-19/coronavirus.

The concerts affected by the cancellation are:

Dafnis Prieto Big Band, March 21

Richard Goode, piano, March 24

The following options are available for those who have already purchased tickets to canceled concerts. Please remember, donating back your tickets puts DACAMERA in a stronger position to continue to fulfill our mission to inspire individuals and enrich communities through diverse and inventive musical experiences. As we confront this difficult time, your donation is more meaningful than ever.

Donate your tickets. As a nonprofit arts organization, DACAMERA depends on the generous support of our audience. Please email boxoffice@dacamera.com and we will send you a receipt for your taxes.

Exchange your tickets to an upcoming performance. We are happy to exchange your tickets for another 19-20 season performance. Contact the box office at boxoffice@dacamera.com to exchange your tickets.

Ask for a refund by contacting the box office at boxoffice@dacamera.com.

At this time, all scheduled events after March 31 are expected to take place as planned.





