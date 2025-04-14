News on your favorite shows, specials & more!

Cone Man Running Productions to Present 4 A.M. FRIENDS Rolling World Premiere

Performances will run from April 25 - May 10, 2025.

By: Apr. 14, 2025
Cone Man Running Productions will present the world premiere of 4 a.m. Friends, a brand-new play by award-winning playwright Charlene A. Donaghy. Running April 25 -May 10, 2025, this touching and hilarious story will have audiences reminiscing about their own friendships and the people who stand by them-no matter the hour.

Marlene Dietrich once said, "It's the friends you can call at 4a.m. that matter."
For Becca, Tammy, and Kim, those words define their decades-long friendship. Spanning from the 1970s to today, 4 a.m. Friends follows these three women as they navigate life's biggest challenges, funniest moments, and deepest heartbreaks-always with a cocktail of love, sarcasm, and unwavering support.

Directed by Debra Schultz, this witty and deeply moving production brings to life a story of unbreakable bonds, unforgettable memories, and the family we choose for ourselves.



