Christian Youth Theater's Popular Summer Camps Are Back

Theater arts training and fun have returned to our area! Christian Youth Theater Houston is happy to announce that summer camps are back in full force. CYT is offering exciting, themed camps for local students ages 5 - 18. Students are eligible to participate as long as they meet the age requirements by the first day of camp. There is something fun for everyone, and previous theater experience is not required!

The Golden Ticket Day Camps for ages 5 - 12 are hands-on theater experiences which build theatrical skills, self-confidence, and teamwork. Camp days are filled with musical theater mini-workshops focusing on voice, dance, drama, and behind-the-scenes. Campers will enjoy making new friends as they build self-esteem and vital performance skills. Worship, scripture memorization challenges, team-building time, wacky themed days, and high-energy competitive games are also incorporated to create awesome experiences! To close out the week, campers will showcase what they've rehearsed during a Friday afternoon performance for family and friends. Spring location dates at Klein United Methodist Church are July 13 - 17 and Conroe location dates at First Christian Church are July 27 - 31.

CYT's Summer Stock camps for ages 8 - 18 are intensive, immersive two-week workshops complete with the casting of roles and rehearsals to produce a full performance of Willy Wonka JR. Students will audition for roles, but they do NOT need to come with anything prepared. They will be asked to audition on the first Monday. Students will learn vocals and choreography, and perform the entire show with sets, props, and costumes to audiences at local venues on the second Saturday. Spring location* dates at Klein United Methodist Church are July 13 - 17 & 20 - 25 and Conroe location dates at the Owen Theatre are July 27 - 31 & August 3 - 8. *Please note that the Spring location Summer Stock is currently full, but check the website if interested. Spots may open up as the date draws closer.

Other exciting camps, Backstage Ninjas, are geared for ages 13 - 18. Backstage Ninjas are intensive, immersive two-week workshops designed to teach and hone the skills necessary to be part of the backstage and technical crew for Summer Stock productions. As Summer Stock Backstage Ninjas, campers will learn how to provide the support needed to make a show possible in this behind-the-scenes technical intensive. Please note: Backstage Ninja students are required to have a higher level of maturity suitable for working with power tools and backstage sets. Spring location dates at Klein United Methodist Church are July 13 - 17 & 20 - 25 and Conroe location dates at the Owen Theatre are July 27 - 31 & August 3 - 8.

For detailed information about all of CYT Houston's camps, and to register, please visit https://www.cythouston.org/camps/.

