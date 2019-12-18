Casting Announced for The Alley Theatre's Alley All New Festival

The Alley Theatre's Alley All New Festival, January 16 - 26, 2020, features new plays from some of the most exciting voices in contemporary theatre. The Festival programming includes workshop performances, readings, and an Early Draft Preview.

Alley Theatre Resident Company members participating in the festival include Elizabeth Bunch, Dylan Godwin, Shawn Hamilton, Chris Hutchison, Melissa Pritchett, and Todd Waite.

Actors returning to the Alley are Noah Alderfer (A Christmas Carol),­­­­ Greg Dean (Alley All New Festival 2019), Candice D'Meza (Skeleton Crew, The Cake), Michelle Elaine (Quack, All The Way), Susan Koozin (Murder on the Orient Express), Stanley Andrew Jackson III (The Three Musketeers), Chelsea Ryan McCurdy (Crimes of the Heart, A Christmas Carol), Melissa Molano (The Winter's Tale, Murder on the Orient Express), Gabriel Regojo (Oskar), Raven Troup (Alley All New Festival 2019, A Christmas Carol), Jordi Viscarri (The Christians), and Teresa Zimmermann (Alley All New Festival 2019, A Christmas Carol).

Actors making their Alley Theatre debut include Christine Jugueta (Public Theater: Dogeaters, Present Company Theatorium: Man of La Mancha), Mai Le (Main Street Theater: The Hard Problem, Men On Boats), Anna Maria Morris (Stages: Little Shop of Horrors, Panto Wonderful Wizard), Molly Searcy (Born Yesterday, Dallas Theater Center: The Wolves), Daniel Velasco, and Zachary J. Willis (TUTS: Spring Awakening, Stages: Panto Wonderful Wizard).

Packages and single ticket reservations are available now. Packages include priority seating, parties, events with exclusive artist access, and meals between performances. Purchase a package or reserve single tickets online at alleytheatre.org/allnew or by calling the Box Office at 713.220.5700.

All presentations are free and open to the public. Alley All New Festival programming is recommended for mature audiences. Most performances will be followed by a post-show conversation with the playwright and director.

All updates and schedules are available at alleytheatre.org/allnew.

A full list of Festival casting is below:

WORKSHOP PERFORMANCES

Enlightened by Theresa Rebeck

Directed by Brandon Weinbrenner

Elizabeth Bunch*

Michelle Elaine

Dylan Godwin*

Chris Hutchison*

Stanley Andrew Jackson III

Melissa Pritchett*

Molly Searcy

Workshop Performances: January 16 (7:30 p.m.), January 18 (2:30 p.m.), January 19 (2:30 p.m.), January 24 (8:00 p.m.), and January 26 (2:30 p.m.).

Survivors, An Alamo Play by Katie Bender

Directed by Jerry Ruiz

Noah Alderfer

Candice D'Meza

Shawn Hamilton*

Melissa Molano

Gabriel Regojo

Jay Sullivan*

Teresa Zimmermann

Workshop Performances: January 17 (8:00 p.m.), January 18 (8:00 p.m.), January 19 (7:30 p.m.), January 25 (8:30 p.m.), and January 26 (7:30 p.m.).

READINGS

Pictures from Home by Sharr White

Based on the Photo Memoir "Pictures from Home" by Larry Sultan

Directed by Rob Melrose

Shawn Hamilton*

Susan Koozin

Jay Sullivan*

Todd Waite*

Reading: January 26 (11:00 a.m.)

High School Play: A Nostalgia Fest by Vichet Chum

Directed by Tiffany Nichole Greene

Chris Hutchison*

Mai Le

Chelsea Ryan McCurdy

Anna Maria Morris

Melissa Pritchett*

Daniel Velasco

Jordi Viscarri

Todd Waite*

Zachary J. Willis

Reading: January 25 (10:00 a.m.)

The Aves by Jiehae Park

Directed by Rob Melrose

Noah Alderfer

Greg Dean

Christine Jugueta

Melissa Molano

Gabriel Regojo

Raven Troup

Reading: January 25 (1:30 p.m.)

Nutshell by C. Denby Swanson

Directed by Leslie Swackhamer

Elizabeth Bunch*

Michelle Elaine

Dylan Godwin*

Stanley Andrew Jackson III

Molly Searcy

Readings: January 24 (4:00 p.m.) and January 25 (4:00 p.m.)

* Denotes an Alley Resident Acting Company member.

EARLY DRAFT PREVIEW

with Arthur M. Jolly



January 26 (10:00 a.m.)

*All readings are for mature audiences. Dates subject to change. Check alleytheatre.org for updates and the current schedule.

Photo Credit: John Everett





