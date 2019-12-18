Casting Announced for The Alley Theatre's Alley All New Festival
The Alley Theatre's Alley All New Festival, January 16 - 26, 2020, features new plays from some of the most exciting voices in contemporary theatre. The Festival programming includes workshop performances, readings, and an Early Draft Preview.
Alley Theatre Resident Company members participating in the festival include Elizabeth Bunch, Dylan Godwin, Shawn Hamilton, Chris Hutchison, Melissa Pritchett, and Todd Waite.
Actors returning to the Alley are Noah Alderfer (A Christmas Carol), Greg Dean (Alley All New Festival 2019), Candice D'Meza (Skeleton Crew, The Cake), Michelle Elaine (Quack, All The Way), Susan Koozin (Murder on the Orient Express), Stanley Andrew Jackson III (The Three Musketeers), Chelsea Ryan McCurdy (Crimes of the Heart, A Christmas Carol), Melissa Molano (The Winter's Tale, Murder on the Orient Express), Gabriel Regojo (Oskar), Raven Troup (Alley All New Festival 2019, A Christmas Carol), Jordi Viscarri (The Christians), and Teresa Zimmermann (Alley All New Festival 2019, A Christmas Carol).
Actors making their Alley Theatre debut include Christine Jugueta (Public Theater: Dogeaters, Present Company Theatorium: Man of La Mancha), Mai Le (Main Street Theater: The Hard Problem, Men On Boats), Anna Maria Morris (Stages: Little Shop of Horrors, Panto Wonderful Wizard), Molly Searcy (Born Yesterday, Dallas Theater Center: The Wolves), Daniel Velasco, and Zachary J. Willis (TUTS: Spring Awakening, Stages: Panto Wonderful Wizard).
Packages and single ticket reservations are available now. Packages include priority seating, parties, events with exclusive artist access, and meals between performances. Purchase a package or reserve single tickets online at alleytheatre.org/allnew or by calling the Box Office at 713.220.5700.
All presentations are free and open to the public. Alley All New Festival programming is recommended for mature audiences. Most performances will be followed by a post-show conversation with the playwright and director.
All updates and schedules are available at alleytheatre.org/allnew.
A full list of Festival casting is below:
WORKSHOP PERFORMANCES
Enlightened by Theresa Rebeck
Directed by Brandon Weinbrenner
Stanley Andrew Jackson III
Molly Searcy
Workshop Performances: January 16 (7:30 p.m.), January 18 (2:30 p.m.), January 19 (2:30 p.m.), January 24 (8:00 p.m.), and January 26 (2:30 p.m.).
Survivors, An Alamo Play by Katie Bender
Directed by Jerry Ruiz
Noah Alderfer
Candice D'Meza
Melissa Molano
Gabriel Regojo
Teresa Zimmermann
Workshop Performances: January 17 (8:00 p.m.), January 18 (8:00 p.m.), January 19 (7:30 p.m.), January 25 (8:30 p.m.), and January 26 (7:30 p.m.).
READINGS
Pictures from Home by Sharr White
Based on the Photo Memoir "Pictures from Home" by Larry Sultan
Directed by Rob Melrose
Reading: January 26 (11:00 a.m.)
High School Play: A Nostalgia Fest by Vichet Chum
Directed by Tiffany Nichole Greene
Mai Le
Anna Maria Morris
Jordi Viscarri
Zachary J. Willis
Reading: January 25 (10:00 a.m.)
The Aves by Jiehae Park
Directed by Rob Melrose
Noah Alderfer
Melissa Molano
Gabriel Regojo
Raven Troup
Reading: January 25 (1:30 p.m.)
Nutshell by C. Denby Swanson
Directed by Leslie Swackhamer
Stanley Andrew Jackson III
Molly Searcy
Readings: January 24 (4:00 p.m.) and January 25 (4:00 p.m.)
* Denotes an Alley Resident Acting Company member.
EARLY DRAFT PREVIEW
with Arthur M. Jolly
January 26 (10:00 a.m.)
*All readings are for mature audiences. Dates subject to change. Check alleytheatre.org for updates and the current schedule.
